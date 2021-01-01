Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi to undergo medical at PSG

Casemiro linked to PSG
Real Madrid star Casemiro has been linked with a move to PSG by Diario Gol.
Should the Parisians fail to land Paul Pogba from Man Utd, they will move for the Brazilian.
PSG reserve Eiffel Tower for Messi presentation
Paris Saint-Germain have reserved the Eiffel Tower as a venue to unveil Lionel Messi, according to FootballTransfers.
The Argentine is expected to complete a dramatic move in a matter of days.
Marsch: Sabitzer could leave
RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that Marcel Sabitzer could leave the club this summer.
"It's absolutely possible he could depart," he said. "He's only got a year left on his contract so we'll have to see what happens."
Spurs boss Nuno set to meet with Kane 'as soon as possible'
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he expects to speak to Harry Kane in the very near future after the England striker recently returned to the team amid links to Manchester City.
Cornelius heading to Trabzonspor
Parma attacker Andreas Conelius is set to sign for Trabzonspor.
Di Marzio reports that he will sign a four-year deal.
Bale wears No.50 shirt on Madrid return
Gareth Bale will wear the No.50 shirt after being named in Real Madrid's starting line-up for their pre-season encounter with AC Milan in Klagenfurt, Austria.
Roma target Icardi
Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi is a top target for Jose Mourinho's Roma, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
With Edin Dzeko seemingly on his way to Inter to replace Romelu Lukaku, the Giallorossi are keen to replace him with Icardi, who is no stranger to scoring goals in Serie A.
Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca, Benfica's Haris Seferovic, Sardar Azmoun of Zenit and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette are also options.
Barca file FFP complaint to block PSG move for Messi
Barcelona have filed a complaint to the Paris Court of Appeals regarding Paris Saint-Germain's finances, with the intention of blocking Lionel Messi's move to the French capital, Marca claims.
Messi would command around €40 million (£34m/$47m) in wages, plus a potential signing on fee, and Barca's argument is that PSG would breach the rules of Financial Fair Play if they sign the Argentine.
Inter step up Dzeko pursuit
Inter are in talks with AS Roma to sign Edin Dzeko as new striker, confirmed. Personal terms agreed on a two-years contract. Clubs in direct contact to reach an agreement. 🇧🇦 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021
AS Roma are already looking for potential replacement if Dzeko deal will go through. @SkySport
Hertha set €30m asking price for Cunha
Hertha Berlin have set a €30 million (£25m/$35m) asking price for Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The German club have raised their valuation of the 22-year-old after his impressive displays for his country en route to glory at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Leeds United and Atalanta have both been linked with Cunha, who still has four years remaining on his current contract at Hertha.
Sampdoria in talks for Milan's Pobega
Sampdoria are in talks to sign Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Genoa-based club are hoping to bring in the 22-year-old on an initial loan deal for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign.
Pobega graduated to Milan's senior squad in 2018, but has yet to make his first-team debut for the club.
Newcastle in talks to sign Willock for £20m
Newcastle United are in talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock for £20 million ($28m) - according to The Daily Mail.
The 21-year-old impressed on loan at St James' Park last season, and the Magpies have now opened negotiations with the Gunners over a permanent deal.
Newcastle only have a limited budget to work with though, and have identified Tottenham's Oliver Skipp as a backup option.
'Of course we're looking' - Bayern confirm Haaland interest
Bayern Munich sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Erling Haaland.
Haaland is widely regarded as the most talented young striker of his generation, having made a huge impact in both the Bundesliga and Champions League since joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.
The 21-year-old has attracted attention from top clubs across Europe with his performances, with Salihamidzic now admitting that Bayern are among those contemplating a big-money swoop for the Norwegian.
Read the full story on Goal.
Newcastle make enquiry for Liverpool's Phillips
Newcastle United have enquired over the availability of Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips - according to The Athletic.
Burnley, Brighton and Southampton have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who is currently being valued at around £15 million ($21m).
Newcastle are hoping to win the race for Phillips, but Jurgen Klopp is happy for him to remain at Liverpool in a backup role if their asking price is not met.
Messi to undergo medical at PSG (L'Equipe)
Argentine striker chooses new challenge in France
Lionel Messi is set to undergo a medical at Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona - according to L'Equipe.
The 34-year-old said his goodbyes in a final press conference at Camp Nou on Sunday, and is expected to fly to Paris before undergoing a medical either this evening or on Monday morning.
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke to Messi directly to convince him of the project at Parc des Princes after Barcelona announced that they wouldn't be re-signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on Friday.
Tottenham set to beat Arsenal to Lautaro (The Times)
Spurs close in on Lautaro
Tottenham appear to have beaten Arsenal to the signing of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez - according to The Times.
Spurs have reached an agreement with the Italian giants over a final fee in excess of £60 million ($83m) for the 23-year-old, whose current contract at San Siro is not due to expire until 2023.
Lautaro now looks set to follow Romelu Lukaku out of Inter, with the Belgian on the verge of returning to Chelsea amid a financial crisis for the Serie A club.
Pochettino on Messi: Everyone dreams of coaching the best
Mauricio Pochettino fuelled talk of Lionel Messi's possible arrival at Paris Saint-Germain after his team's Ligue 1 opener, admitting "every coach dreams of coaching the best".
Messi's 21-year stay at Barca officially ended last Friday after the club announced that they were unable to re-register the 34-year-old for the 2021-22 season.
The Blaugrana have said that "financial and structural obstacles" prevented them from tying Messi down to a new five-year deal, and PSG have already reportedly moved to try and capitalise on the situation and bring the six-time Ballon d'Or winner onto their books.
Read more on Goal.
Bayern set to announce new Kimmich contract
FC Bayern are planning for the announcement of Joshua Kimmich extending his contract. He’s staying and Bayern are now progressing in talks also for Leon Goretzka new agreement to be extended as soon as possible. 🔴 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2021
Guardiola addresses striker situation amid Kane links
Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City are prepared to "go without a striker" amid continued talk of a possible move for Tottenham's Harry Kane.
City are being tipped to add another centre-forward to their ranks ahead of the new season, having seen club legend Sergio Aguero depart at the end of his final contract in June.
Kane is reportedly top of Guardiola's list of targets, but the Spaniard is ready to continue with his current squad if the Premier League champions are unable to push a deal over the line.
Read the full story on Goal.
Aguero to inherit Messi's Barca jersey
Sergio Aguero is set to inherit Lionel Messi's No.10 jersey at Barcelona - according to El Larguero.
The striker will be handed his compatriot's famous shirt ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, with the club having been forced to let the six-time Ballon d'Or winner depart due to the current wage restrictions in La Liga.
Elsewhere, fellow new signing Memphis Depay will take the No.9 from Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati is set to be given No.17.
Burnley looking at Cornet as Lookman alternative
Burnley are looking at Lyon's Maxwel Cornet as an alternative target to RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman - according to The Sun.
Lookman is top of the Clarets' wishlist, but they are struggling to push a final deal over the line.
Cornet has now been identified as a backup option, with the 24-year-old reportedly available for around £10 million.
Granada close in on ex-Man Utd keeper Romero
Granada are closing in on the signing of ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero - according to Spanish publication Ideal.
The La Liga outfit are set to sign the 34-year-old a free transfer following his departure from Old Trafford in June.
Romero spent six years at United, but only made 61 senior appearances for the club.
Werder announce Osako's departure
Official: Yuya #Osako has completed a transfer to @visselkobe in his native Japan 👉 https://t.co/1mV685UabT— SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 8, 2021
All the best for the future, Yuya!#werder pic.twitter.com/YlFckV15Jy
West Ham locked in Milenkovic talks
West Ham are locked in talks with the representatives of Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic - according to 90min.
The Hammers are eager to bring in the 23-year-old before the start of the new season, but have yet to reach a final agreement over personal terms.
Milenkovic has just entered the final year of his contract at Fiorentina, but made 34 Serie A appearances for the club last term.
Inter set sights on Martial
Inter have set their sights on Manchester United striker Anthony Martial - as The Mirror reports.
The Italian champions would like to sign the 25-year-old on loan as they seek to replace outgoing forward Romelu Lukaku.
Everton have also been linked with Martial, but United would like to recoup at least £50 million ($69m) of their initial investment in the Frenchman.
Arsenal offered Barca keeper Neto
Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Neto - according to The Express.
The Gunners are considering a formal offer for the 32-year-old as they seek to bring in a new No.2 to play ahead of Runar Alex Runarsson.
Barca are eager to get Neto off their books, with the Spanish giants still negotiating their way through a worrying financial crisis.
'Wanchope' Abila to move to DC United
🚨🚨Ramón Wanchope Ábila jugará en el DC United.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 7, 2021
*️⃣Rescinde con Minnesota United y en las próximas horas firmará un contrato hasta fin de año y una opción de compra.
*️⃣Info con @JulioPavoni y @GerGarciaGrova. #TratoHecho pic.twitter.com/FRNRtbDsjR
Brighton want £20m-rated Nketiah
Brighton are ready to make a move for Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah, reports the Sun.
Nketiah could move for around £20 million ($28m) and is at the top of the Seagulls' wishlist.
Messi holds Barca goodbye dinner
Lionel Messi held a farewell dinner on Saturday in Barcelona ahead of his exit from the club.
Sergio Aguero was one of the guests at the event, reports Marca, arriving alongside Spanish Twitch personality Ibai Llanos.
Inter near Zapata deal
🚨Inter avanza para fichar a Duván Zapata🇨🇴— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) August 7, 2021
*️⃣Hay negociaciones con el Atalanta en progreso.
*️⃣Por ahora, la oferta es de €30M y el precio de salida fijado está en 40.
*️⃣Es el apuntado para reemplazar a Lukaku, de inminente partida al Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/L8JG2QhVet
Burnley struggle to complete Lookman transfer
Burnley's pursuit of Ademola Lookman transfer RB Leipzig has faltered, claims the Sun.
The Clarets could instead turn to Lyon's Maxwel Cornet as Lookman is now unsure he wants a move to Turf Moor.
White's agent lifts the lid on Arsenal's £50m transfer poker game
Ben White's agent has discussed his client's move from Brighton to Arsenal, with the Gunners praised for holding their nerve in a £50 million ($69m) game of "poker" with Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom.
Bloom, a professional gambler, oversees events at the Amex Stadium and is not a man that will cash in his chips without a fight.
Premier League heavyweights from north London have, however, prevailed in a long-running battle of wills, with an England international defender lured away from the south coast as Mikel Arteta and Co played a winning hand.
Haaland was Chelsea's top target - Fjortoft
Lukaku great signing for Chelsea of course.— Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 7, 2021
But just to make it clear: Haaland was 1st choice. Talks between clubs.
Understand that they “agreed”: “Package too expensive”
Lukaku- package expensive too.
So this is more: Dortmund and Chelsea couldn’t agree https://t.co/rEGPGHLECe
Arsenal target Trippier
Arsenal have identified Kieran Trippier as their heir to right-back favourite Hector Bellerin, claims the Sun.
Trippier is also wanted by Manchester United, but the Reds have as of yet failed to agree a fee with Atletico Madrid for the England defender.
Burak Kapacak signs for Fenerbahce
Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Burak 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/PNR9JEaSb9— Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) August 7, 2021
Atalanta move for Abraham
Atalanta board have a meeting scheduled in London with Chelsea in the next 48 hours to ask for Tammy Abraham as main target. Price tag around €40m. Arsenal and West Ham interested too 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021
Atalanta gonna bid for Tammy if Inter will ask for Duván Zapata as Lukaku replacement.
Kane will have to force Man City move (Mirror)
Champions remain confident over a deal
It is up to Harry Kane to force a move away to Tottenham in order to join Manchester City, according to the Mirror.
City are already preparing for the possibility that they will not land the striker, but remain confident that a deal can be struck despite Tottenham's reluctance to sell.