Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rice back on Man Utd's radar

Ek has reached out to Arsenal owners - Henry
Thierry Henry has confirmed Daniel Ek has approached Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke to discuss buying the club.
Henry admits it will not be easy for Ek to convince the current owners to give up Arsenal, but insists the billionaire will not give up.Read the full story on Goal!
Fonseca meets with Roma directors
Paulo Fonseca met Roma directors on Monday, according to CalcioMercato, amid reports that he could be sacked.
Roma sit seventh in Serie A, having amassed just four points from the club's last five matches.
The club is also reeling from an embarassing 6-2 loss to Manchester United in the opening leg of their Europa League semi-final.
Crew add Fraser on loan
The Columbus Crew have signed Liam Fraser on loan from Toronto FC, the clubs confirmed.
Toronto FC will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money for the 2021 season as part of the deal, with Fraser, a Canadian international, set to return to Toronto after the 2021 season.
“Liam is a young, motivated, promising player whose presence will help deepen our midfield roster during a congested season,” said Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “We look forward to integrating him into our squad in Columbus while also helping him continue his professional development."
Van Persie set for Feyenoord coaching role
Robin van Persie will be made assistant coach of Feyenoord's Under 16 team.
Algemeen Dagblad claims the former Netherlands star will work with the academy team's head coach Brian Pinas.
Toronto FC sign Lawrence
Toronto FC have signed Kemar Lawrence from Belgian side Anderlecht, reports the Athletic.
Lawrence previously played in MLS for the New York Red Bulls before heading to Anderlecht in 2020.
TFC will pay a six-figure transfer fee to bring the Jamaican international back to MLS.
Roma still want Sarri
Roma are still interested in hiring Maurizio Sarri this summer.
But Sky Sport reports the Italian side have not spoken to the coach since January and have not yet planned any further talks as of yet.
Juventus plot new bid for Auoar
Juventus will make a new attempt to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon this summer.
The Serie A side tried to buy the midfielder last year and Calciomercato claims they still believe he would be a smart addition to the squad.
Lucas Vazquez rejects Atletico Madrid offer
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez has turned down a move to Atletico Madrid.
AS reports the winger is expected to end up at AC Milan after making clear he will not cross the Madrid divide this summer.
Bayern ahead of Man City in race to sign Chukwuemeka
Bayern Munich are the favourites to sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.
Manchester City and Liverpool are also eager to sign the 17-year-old, while Villa want to hold on to him for a few more years.
Ake mulling over options at Man City (Voetbal International)
Defender may push for Etihad exit
Nathan Ake is already mulling over his future options after just one season at Manchester City, claims Voetbal International.
The Dutch defender has struggled for regular game time under Pep Guardiola and could seek out a move elsewhere during the next window.
Everton eyeing up 30-goal Toney
Everton are readying a summer bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, reports The Athletic.
The 30-goal frontman has been a revelation for the Bees this season and can expect to be playing Premier League football next season even if his current club fail to secure promotion.
Liverpool reluctant to pay big for Haaland (Football Insider)
Reds lagging behind in striker race
Liverpool are, according to Football Insider, reluctant to pay the going rate for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
That stance has the Reds lagging behind the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for one of the most sought-after talents in world football.
Newcastle want contract extension for Schar
Newcastle want to see Fabian Schar extend his contract with the club ahead of this summer's European Championship, reports The Northern Echo.
The Swiss defender is due to become a free agent at the end of the season, but has a 12-month clause in his deal that can be triggered if all parties agree.
Villa lead £40m race for Abraham
Aston Villa are leading the race for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, claims Football Insider.
The Villans are said to have out aside £40 million ($55m) that will be spent on bringing a former loan star back onto their books.
Sancho asking price dropped to €100m (ESPN)
Man Utd & Liverpool learn of fee for top target
Borussia Dortmund have, according to ESPN, dropped their asking price for Jadon Sancho to €100 million (£87m/$120m).
Manchester United have been heavily linked with the England international, while Liverpool are also said to be keen on the 21-year-old winger.
Fresh terms for Wirtz
⚫️🔴✍️ 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 3, 2021
Florian Wirtz has signed a contract extension on his 18th birthday! pic.twitter.com/3V01PJDLVQ
Tottenham set to bid for Aarons
Tottenham are set to launch a summer bid for Norwich right-back Max Aarons - according to Football Insider.
The Canaries are willing to sell the 21-year-old for £30 million ($42m) when the transfer window reopens.
Aarons has also been linked with Everton, but Spurs are determined to win the race for his signature.
Let Ramos' career end at Real - Hierro
Fernando Hierro has urged Real Madrid to work out a new deal for Sergio Ramos, who he believes deserves the chance to end his career in the Spanish capital.
Ramos' place in Madrid's history as long been assured, with the Spaniard having played a key role in one of the club's most successful periods, but he is now approaching the final few weeks of his contract.
Real have yet to reach an agreement with Ramos over an extension, and Hierro has urged his old club to step up negotiations so he remains at Santiago Bernabeu for years to come.
Read the full story on Goal.
Marseille plotting summer swoop for Almada
Marseille are plotting a summer swoop for Velez Sarsfield midfielder Thiago Almada - according to Calcio Mercato.
The French outfit are hoping to arrange a €20 million (£17m/$24m) deal for the 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Inter.
Almada has featured in 74 games across all competitions for Velez to date, scoring 17 goals and recording seven assists.
Boca look to Martinez as Cavani alternative
Boca Juniors have turned their attention to Club America frontman Roger Martinez as an alternative to Edinson Cavani - according to TyC Sport via ESPN.
The Argentine club are resigned to missing out on Cavani, who is expected to sign a one-year extension at Manchester United in the coming weeks.
Martinez is next on Boca's list, but Club America are likely to demand around $10 million for a striker who has hit 23 goals in 99 games for the Mexican outfit.
Lukaku hopes to continue at Inter after winning Serie A
Romelu Lukaku says he hopes to continue at Inter after becoming a Serie A winner, and has described the 2020-21 campaign as the best season of his career so far.
Inter were crowned champions of Italy on Sunday after Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw at Sassuolo, with Antonio Conte delivering the club's first title since 2009-10.
Lukaku has had a huge role to play in the Nerazzurri's success with his prolific form in the final third, and has expressed his desire to keep fighting for trophies at San Siro for the foreseeable future ahead of the summer transfer window.
Read the full story on Goal.
Valencia sack head coach Javi Gracia
OFFICIAL STATEMENT | JAVI GRACIA— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) May 3, 2021
Watford make contact with Young
Watford have opened talks with Ashley Young regarding a return to Vicarage Road, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The former Manchester United star is currently with Serie A title winners Inter, but a homecoming at the club that launched his career has been mooted for the 35-year-old.
Burnley ready for Ramsdale raid
Burnley will, according to The Sun, look to lure Aaron Ramsdale away from Sheffield United if Nick Pope leaves Turf Moor.
The England U21 international has suffered relegation with the Blades, but could be offered an immediate return to the Premier League for 2021-22.
Rice back on Man Utd's radar
Hammers star touted for Old Trafford switch
Declan Rice is interesting Manchester United once again, claims Express Sport.
The West Ham midfielder has seen a move to Old Trafford mooted for some time, with the Red Devils now ready to use Jesse Lingard as a makeweight in a bid to get a deal over the line.
Leeds make midfielder a top priority
Leeds United are making the addition of another defensive midfielder a top priority for the summer window, claims Football Insider.
The Whites have struggled when Kalvin Phillips has been unavailable this season, with suitable cover for the England international now being sought.
Spurs in talks to sign Corinthians teenager Varanda
Tottenham are in talks to sign Corinthians teenager Rodrigo Varanda - according to The Sun.
Spurs are hoping to wrap up a £9 million summer deal for the 18-year-old after making initial contact with his current employers.
Varanda's representatives are already trying to get the attacker's travel documents ready for the move, but Corinthians want to extend his contract in order to increase his value.
Atletico target Hysaj
Atletico Madrid have identified Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of the 27-year-old, who is set to drop into the free agency pool at the end of June.
Atletico could table a contract offer for Hysaj as they look for cut-price options in the market amid the coronavirus crisis.
Nice still keen on Lingard
Nice are still keen on Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The French club wanted to sign the England international on loan in January, but he signed a short-term deal at West Ham instead.
Nice are set to rekindle their interest in the summer, having seen Lingard rediscover his best form at the London Stadium.
Man Utd interested in Lens defender Medina
Lens defender Facundo Medina is the subject of interest from Manchester United - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Red Devils are weighing up a summer move for the 21-year-old, whose current contract is due to run until 2024.
Medina has appeared in 22 Ligue 1 games for Lens so far this term, scoring twice.
England likeliest Lewandowski destination (SportBild)
If Bayern Munich sell their star striker this summer, it would be to a Premier League club
Robert Lewandowski's next destination might be in England, as SportBild claims the striker's agent will apply pressure on Bayern Munich to either put together a lucrative contract extension or sell him to a team that can afford his wages, likely in the Premier League.
The 32-year-old remains one of the deadliest goalscorers in the world, netting 36 goals in the Bundesliga in just 26 appearances this campaign while also carrying a heavy workload in the Champions League.
Lewandowski's current Bayern contract runs until 2023.
Lukaku not planning to leave Inter
Romelu Lukaku does not plan to leave Inter Milan this summer after the club's Serie A title victory, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The striker told Sky Sport on Sunday that "he's really proud to be an Inter player" - and Romano said the Belgium international will stick around for next season amid reported interest from clubs outside Italy.
Ajer watched by Newcastle
Newcastle are tracking Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Daily Record.
Ajer was watched by Newcastle scouts as the Hoops were beaten 4-1 by Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm match.
Moyes rules West Ham out of Abraham race
West Ham boss David Moyes said Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham would be too expensive for the club to purchase at his reported price tag of £40 million (€46m/$55m).
"It would rule us out completely. We will be ruled out," said Moyes via Sky Sports. "So if that's the figure and that's what's being said, we are ruled out.
"We don't have that money, we don't have that to buy a striker at that price, no. Is that sort of figure our total spend? It may well be. But you never know here."
Abraham is said to be a top target of several Premier League clubs after falling out of favour with the Blues, but the field of interested teams might narrow if Chelsea refuse to budge from their asking price.
Mason delays Bale future talk
Ryan Mason said he didn't want to discuss Gareth Bale's future at Tottenham, saying the club would revisit the on-loan winger's status after the campaign.
Bale led Spurs with a hat-trick on Sunday against Sheffield United.
Sporting CP want to sign 'the Neymar of Bissau'
Sporting CP want to sign Vando Felix, who has been 'the Neymar of Bissau'.
Record believes that the Lisbon club face competition from Sporting Braga for the 18-year-old Leixoes attacker.
Alaba to match Ramos' wages
Real Madrid will pay David Alaba the same €12 million-per-year (£10.5m/$14.5m) wage they give to Sergio Ramos, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Alaba's switch to Madrid has not been officially confirmed, but it is an open secret that this is his destination.
Ramos' future, though, looks far less clear.
Van de Saar confirms Man Utd contact
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van de Saar has said the club has tried to get him to return in a backroom role.
“Manchester United? It’s always nice to read positive things about you,” he told ESPN.
“Everyone is ambitious in life. Did they contact me? Yes, a few years ago already.”
Batlles tipped for Montpellier job
Laurent Batlles has been tipped to take over from outgoing Montpellier coach Michel Der Zakarian.
Foot Mercato believes that the Troyes head coach is high on the Ligue 1 side's shortlist.