Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to send Kepa out on loan

Khedira set for Juventus exit
Sami Khedira's time at Juventus is coming to a close, with Fabrizio Romano reporting he will leave as a free agent next week.
Juve are looking to move on some of their squad players, though it is said no offers have yet been made for Douglas Costa, who had been linked with Barcelona and Wolves.
Balotelli nears Genoa move
Mario Balotelli's proposed move to Genoa is at an advanced stage, reports the Gazzetta dello Sport.
It is suggested he is likely to sign a one-year contract, with the option for another year.
Real Madrid forward Mayoral agrees terms with Roma
Real Madrid forward Borja Mayoral has agreed a move to Roma, according to DiMarzio.
However, the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement.
Mayoral is in the last year of his contract but could still sign a new deal and move on loan.
Kepa heading for Chelsea loan exit
Mendy set to become first choice
Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to leave Chelsea on loan, claims the Sun.
The Blues have brought in Edouard Mendy following months of sub-par performances, and the new man may become first-choice goalkeeper straight away.
As such, Frank Lampard is reportedly set to allow Kepa to leave on loan before the transfer window closes if a club can be found.
Palace eye Clark as Van Aanholt replacement
Crystal Palace are monitoring Vitesse left-back Max Clark as a possible replacement for Patrick van Aanhold, reports the Daily Mail.
Van Aanholt is in the final year of his career and there are reportedly doubts over his future at the club.
Clark, 24, joined Vitesse from Hull City two years ago and has represented England at youth level.
Juve target €60m Chiesa
Fiorentina could allow him to leave
Juventus are considering making an offer for Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, according to Alfredo Pedulla.
It is claimed his current side will demand €60 million (£55m/$70m) for him.
Juve chief Fabio Paratici is said to have met with agent Fali Ramadani to discuss a move.