Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs to loan Bale for £10m

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Tottenham close to securing £25m Sessegnon

2019-05-13T23:00:48Z

Tottenham are close to securing a £25 million ($32m) deal for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily Mail.

The Cottagers are set to cash in on Sessegnon as his contract runs down, and Spurs are reportedly ready to spend big this summer in order to persuade Mauricio Pochettino to stay.

Spurs to loan Bale for £10m

2019-05-13T23:00:30Z

The forward is no longer wanted by Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are ready to loan Gareth Bale to Tottenham for a £10 million ($13m) fee, claims the Mirror.

Spurs' transfer committee are reportedly discussing the loan deal, having ruled out a permanent offer for the Wales international. 

However, Bale would apparently have to take a significant pay cut to allow a move to go through.

Arsenal ready to double Guendouzi's pay

2019-05-13T23:00:16Z

Arsenal are set to double Matteo Guendouzi's wages when they offer him a new deal, says the Sun.

The central midfielder will have his pay packet increased to £75,000 a week after a number of impressive performances in his first year at the club. 