Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd Saul deal hinges on Pogba

Juventus are plotting a summer swoop for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic - as Calcio Mercato reports.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with Tottenham, and could be available for a cut-price fee after entering the final year of his contract.

Juve are hoping to win the race for Milenkovic, but must first reduce their wage bill by offloading Merih Demiral and Daniele Rugani.