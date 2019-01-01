Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba offered captaincy to end Real Madrid interest

Transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Arsenal weigh up move for Spurs' Alderweireld

2019-04-13T22:31:40Z

Contract clause leaves door open to a cut-price deal

Arsenal could make a shock transfer bid for Toby Alderweireld over the summer from arch-rivals Tottenham, claims the Sun

The Belgian is free to leave Spurs for just £25 million ($33m) due to a clause in his contract. 

If the move goes through it would see Alderweireld follow in the footsteps of Sol Campbell, who was vilified at White Hart Lane after moving across the north London divide.

Three groups look to buy Chelsea from Abramovich

2019-04-13T22:26:43Z

Chelsea are in negotiations with three different parties over a possible sale of the club, reports the Daily Mail

The west London institution are valued at around £2.5billion, despite public protestations from Blues directors that owner Roman Abramovich is not looking to sell.

Man United told asking price for Koulibaly

2019-04-13T22:21:07Z

Manchester United will have to break the bank and a world transfer record should they wish to purchase Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Express

Napoli's centre-back is now top of the Reds' transfer wishlist at the back after seeing interest in Raphael Varane rebuffed by Real Madrid

But the Italians will not let their star go cheaply, refusing to sell for a penny under the £110m release clause that if met would make Koulibaly the world's most expensive defender.

Chelsea scouts watch 'New Zlatan'

2019-04-13T22:17:59Z

Chelsea are paying close attention to Swedish striking sensation Alexander Isak, according to the Mirror

Isak, 19, has impressed at Willem II during a loan spell from parent club Borussia Dortmund

His prowess in front of goal in the Eredivisie have even attracted comparisons to countryman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as well as gaining Chelsea's interest.

Pogba offered captaincy to end Real Madrid interest

2019-04-13T22:14:18Z

Midfielder is top candidate to succeed Antonio Valencia

Manchester United are prepared to offer Paul Pogba the captain's armband to finally end speculation over a Real Madrid move, according to the Mirror

Pogba is tempted to link up with his compatriot Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu next season, but his current club are desperate to retain his services. 

And with Antonio Valencia leaving at the end of the season the midfielder is primed to replace the Ecuatorian as the team's on-pitch leader.