Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG eye move for Man Utd goalkeeper De Gea

Brazilian centre-back Miranda has agreed to re-join Sao Paulo, the club's president confirmed.

Miranda spent five years with the club before leaving for Atletico Madrid and subsequently joining Inter. He then spent a year in China with Jiangsu.

The 36-year-old will sign a year-and-a-half contract at Sao Paulo.

"He's returning," president Julio Casares said. "I spoke to him a while ago on the phone. I was already talking before the end of the year, we were already talking, and Miranda comes to reinforce our team."