Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG eye move for Man Utd goalkeeper De Gea

Sao Paulo president confirms Miranda return
Brazilian centre-back Miranda has agreed to re-join Sao Paulo, the club's president confirmed.
Miranda spent five years with the club before leaving for Atletico Madrid and subsequently joining Inter. He then spent a year in China with Jiangsu.
The 36-year-old will sign a year-and-a-half contract at Sao Paulo.
"He's returning," president Julio Casares said. "I spoke to him a while ago on the phone. I was already talking before the end of the year, we were already talking, and Miranda comes to reinforce our team."
AC Milan target Vrsaljko
AC Milan are considering a move for Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko, according to reports.
The 29-year-old spent a year on loan at Inter and the Rossoneri believe he would help strengthen their defence.
Man City pull out of Grealish pursuit (Todo Fichajes)
Man Utd remain lone side in hunt
Manchester City have reportedly ended their pursuit of Jack Grealish, leaving rivals Manchester United as the only side left chasing the Aston Villa man, says Todo Fichajes.
Pep Guardiola's side are not willing to meet the asking price for the England international and will withdraw from their chase.
But United remain hopeful they can beat down the cost and bring him to Old Trafford.
Soriano lands at Castellon
Jonathan Soriano has found a new team in the shape of Castellon, the club has confirmed.
The veteran Spaniard has enjoyed success at Red Bull Salzburg and Beijing Guoan throughout a lengthy career.
Soriano, the Europa League top scorer in 2013–14, was most recently with Girona.
Tokoz eyes Spain move
Dorukhan Tokoz looks set for a move to Spain next season, claims Todo Fichajes.
The Turkey international has impressed at Besiktas but could move to one of Europe's top leagues to further test himself.
Celta Vigo and Real Betis are both thought to be interested in his services.
Wales international Richards finds new club
#AnnounceJazz 🎷— Haverfordwest County AFC (@HaverfordwestFC) March 6, 2021
✍️ The Club are delighted to announce that Wales international, Jazz Richards has agreed to join the club.https://t.co/MJmTFKDmRF
West Ham ready to extend Moyes contract
West Ham are eager to tie David Moyes down to a long-term contract, TeamTalk reports.
The Hammers boss has been targeted by other sides and the London club hope ot hold on to him for several years.
Juventus want PSG defender Kehrer
Juventus are interested in signing Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain, according to L'Equipe.
The Serie A side are open to taking the 24-year-old centre-back on loan with an option to buy.
Blackburn eye foreign Mowbray replacement
Blackburn are considering sacking Tony Mowbray and replacing him with a foreight coach, says The Sun.
Rovers are 15th in the Championship and are set to review the manager's performance.
Chelsea keen to renew Christensen's contract
Chelsea are keen to renew Andreas Christensen's contract after continued interest from club's overseas, including AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.
Since Thomas Tuchel has arrived at Stamford Bridge, he has renewed hope of signing the 24-year-old to a longer-term contract amid further interest from unnamed clubs in Europe.
Kroos reiterates Madrid retirement plan
Toni Kroos has reiterated his plan to retire at Real Madrid.
The German midfielder, who is currently tied to Santiago Bernabeu until 2023, told the club's media: "I try to strive for perfection in this sense, although you can never be perfect.
"I practice it and I've been working on it continuously for many years. As I've always said, my idea is to retire here and that's what I'm going to try to do."
Brighton join race to sign Blackburn forward Armstrong
Brighton have joined the race to sign Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong - according to The Sun.
The Seagulls have scouted the 24-year-old as they bid to strengthen their attacking ranks in the summer transfer window.
West Ham have also been linked with Armstrong, who could be available for £25 million ($35m) when the market reopens.
West Ham & Aston Villa eyeing Burnley's Brownhill
West Ham and Aston Villa are eyeing potential moves for Burnley star Josh Brownhill - according to TeamTalk.
The 25-year-old has become a key player at Turf Moor since joining the Clarets from Bristol City in 2020.
West Ham and Villa are keeping tabs on Brownhill's progress, while Wolves, Southampton and Crystal Palace are have also been credited with an interest in his services.
Arsenal planning to offload Guendouzi for £25m
Arsenal are planning to offload Matteo Guendouzi for £25 million ($35m) this summer - according to Football Insider.
The Frenchman is currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, and the Gunners no longer feel he has a future at Emirates Stadium.
Guendouzi's current deal at Arsenal expires in 2022, but Arsenal are going to try and offload him this summer.
Man City interested in Atalanta's Gosens
Atalanta defender Robin Gosens is the subject of interest from Manchester City - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Premier League leaders are weighing up a summer move for the 26-year-old, who has also been linked with Juventus and Inter.
Gosens has featured in 21 Serie A matches for Atalanta this season, scoring nine goals.
Brentford set £30m asking price for Toney
Brentford have set a £30 million ($42m) asking price for talismanic forward Ivan Toney - according to TeamTalk.
Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham are all considering a summer move for the 24-year-old, who has four years left to run on his current contract.
Toney has scored 25 goals in 33 Championship appearances for Brentford to date in 2020-21.
Man Utd hold talks with Bailey's representatives
Manchester United have held talks with Leon Bailey's representatives over a summer deal - as The Express reports.
The Red Devils are eager to sign the 23-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen when the transfer market reopens.
Bailey has contributed six goals and six assists to Leverkusen's Bundesliga cause across 22 outings this season.
Atletico to compete with Man Utd for Silva
Atletico Madrid are ready to compete with Manchester United for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Andre Silva - according to Todofichajes.
Old Trafford has been mooted as the most likely next destination for the 25-year--old, but the Spanish giants are ready to offer him a different route.
Both clubs look set to battle for Silva in the summer transfer window, having seen him score 19 goals in 22 Bundesliga matches for Frankfurt this term.
PSG in pole position to sign Pellegrini from Roma
Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old's current deal is due to expire next year, and the Giallorossi are struggling to tie him down to fresh terms.
Pellegrini has a €25 million (£22m/$30m) release clause in his contract, with PSG ready to pounce for his signature in the summer window.
Rudiger in line for new Chelsea deal
Antonio Rudiger is in line for a new contract at Chelsea - according to Football Insider.
The Blues want to avoid losing the Germany defender on a free when his current deal expires in 2022 and are preparing to offer him a bumper new wage packet.
Tottenham are keeping an eye on Rudiger's situation, with the intention of bidding for his services if Chelsea fail to tie him down to fresh terms.
Barca can't afford to sign Traore
Barcelona can't afford to sign Adama Traore from Wolves this summer - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish giants are eager to bring the 25-year-old, who took in a spell in the La Masia academy at the start of his career, back to the club when the transfer window reopens.
However, Barca have been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis and do not have the finances to prise Traore away from Wolves.
Burnely and Palace interested in Lundstram
Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram is the subject of interest from Burnley and Crystal Palace - according to The Mirror.
Both clubs could move for the 27-year-old when he drops into free agency pool at the end of June.
Lundstram has already racked up 23 Premier League appearances for Sheffield United this season.
Man City target Rabiot
Manchester City have identified Juventus star Adrien Rabiot as a transfer target - according to Tuttosport.
Pep Guardiola is eager to bring in another deep-lying midfielder, with the Frenchman among several names being considered.
City are also looking at Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli and Borussia Monchengladbach talisman Denis Zakaria.
Alaba leaving Bayern for the money & I did the same! - Kohler
Jurgen Kohler has told Goal that David Alaba is leaving Bayern Munich for money, and has no issues with it as he did the same.
Alaba announced last month that he would be departing Bavaria in the summer on a free transfer, without naming his next destination.
It has been widely reported that Real Madrid will land the Austrian, although there is interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea which can only serve to drive up Alaba’s negotiating position.
Bailly must prove himself to get new Man Utd deal
Eric Bailly will have to prove his fitness is up to scratch if he wishes to stay at Manchester United, reports ESPN.
The defender has suffered dearly from injury this season, which could hurt his chances of extending his current contract at Old Trafford.
Weah reveals he almost joined Union
USMNT star Timothy Weah has revealed he came close to joining the academy ranks of Philadelphia Union as a youngster.
"Philly has a great academy," Weah, 21, said, per MLSSoccer. "I was going to go to Philly at one point, I'm not gonna lie, before I came to Europe. We came out to visit the Union and I was going to come to the club. The way they run their academy and the way they have that residency program is amazing. I feel like every team needs to do that because that's what these European clubs have and that's what they have over us.
"All these kids are together 24/7, going to school, playing together, living together. They're building that bond and I think it just makes it better for the player. Sometimes you have to make those sacrifices if you want to get to the next level."
Salah/Klopp feud opens door for Mbappe at Liverpool
The rift between Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp could prompt Liverpool to move for Kylian Mbappe as the Egyptian's replacement, reports AS.
Mbappe has long been linked to Real Madrid, but in recent months has moved to commit his future to the reigning French champions.
Ings drops Liverpool return hint
Southampton star Danny Ings has hinted that he would be open to the chance of returning to Liverpool.
“The atmosphere there was crazy. I have never experienced an atmosphere like Anfield on a Champions League night," the striker told reporters, as speculation grows that he could make a comeback on Merseyside.
De Bruyne explains Chelsea exit
Kevin De Bruyne has spoken about his reasons for walking away from Chelsea, with the Belgian admitting that he never expected to a become superstar at Manchester City.
The Belgian midfielder severed ties with those at Stamford Bridge in January 2014, having previously headed through the exits to take in a loan spell at Werder Bremen in 2012-13.
His stock soared in German football, having struggled to make an impact in west London, and he admits to having hit a career low as he bid farewell to England.
Elyounoussi addresses Celtic future
Moi Elyounoussi is yet to make a decision on his future as his loan spell at Celtic nears its end.
"I haven't thought much about [my future] yet, I still have games left, the season's not finished," the Southampton player said, per the Glasgow Times.
"I will think about that when everything is done. My main focus is still here and now and doing my best for the club."
West Ham enter race for Kalajdzic
West Ham have entered the race for Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic, reports the Daily Mail.
RB Leipzig and Roma have also been linked with the striker, who is available for around £15 million ($21m).
Klopp defiant in face of sack rumours
Jurgen Klopp will not let rumours he could lose his job at Liverpool affect his concentration.
“We cannot do other than our best – and that’s how it always is," the German told reporters, per the Mirror.
“And if there is somebody who thinks there is another one who can do better then they have to make the decision. That is clear."
Villa open talks with Liverpool target Konsa
Aston Villa have opened contract talks with highly rated defender Ezri Konsi, according to the Mirror.
The ex-Brentford man has attracted attention from both Liverpool and Tottenham, and his current side are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.
Man Utd's De Gea wanted by PSG
Spaniard lined up as Keylor Navas' replacement
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has become a top transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain, reports the Sun.
The Spain international is wanted by Mauricio Pochettino to replace Keylor Navas, having spent 10 years at Old Trafford.
De Gea has seen his position come under pressure from Dean Henderson, but the veteran has thus far kept his starting job.