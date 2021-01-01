Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe demand could threaten Hazard's role at Madrid

Chicharito has open Liga MX offer
Chivas have extended an open invitation for Mexican striker Javier Hernandez to join their club, president Amaury Vergara told TUDN.
Hernandez is currently looking to bounce back from a down season for the LA Galaxy.
Rafael Garcia announced his retirement on social media after time spent playing in MLS and the USL Championship.
Thank you!✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsWxcISgOL— Rafael Garcia (@Rafizzy07) February 26, 2021
Mbappe demand could threaten Hazard's role at Madrid (AS)
The PSG star doesn't want to change positions to accommodate others if he joins a new club
AS writes that Kylian Mbappe would not want to join a club that would prevent him from playing as a left winger, which is the same role that oft-injured Eden Hazard prefers at Real Madrid.
If Real Madrid want to buy Mbappe, then, they would need to address that conflict.
Mourinho changes stance on Bale
Reports over the past month had indicated on-loan Gareth Bale had no future at Tottenham, but his most recent performance in the Europa League has prompted Jose Mourinho to speak highly of his value and suggest more starts could come soon.
Wijnaldum emerges as PSG target (ESPN)
The Reds appear likely to lose the midfielder on a free transfer this summer, and Paris could prove a logical next destinationLiverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is set to be a free agent this summer barring a last-second agreement with his current club, and ESPN reports that he could move to Paris Saint-Germain, who wouldn't mind adding a Champions League calibre midfielder without exorbiant cost.