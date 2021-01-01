Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal make Lautaro inquiry

Celtic 'want Legia Warsaw defender Juranovic'
Celtic are keen to sign Legia Warsaw defender Josip Juranovic, according to Sky Sports.
The 25-year-old Croatian right back, who joined Legia last summer from Hadjuk Split, is also reportedly wanted across Europe, with Fiorentina and Spartak Moscow linked.
Juranovic has 10 senior Croatia caps and started two games at Euro 2020, against Scotland and Spain.
Burnley keeper Peacock-Farrell loaned to Sheff Wed
Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined League One side Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Premier League club Burnley.
The 24-year-old drops down two divisions on a season-long agreement in order to secure more regular first team football.
Peacock-Farrell made eight appearances for Burnley last season, including four in the Premier League.
Everton 'keen on Gabigol'
👀🔥🚨Rafael #Benítez, (#Gabigol) keeps a close eye on Gabriel Barbosa. #Everton #Flamengo #CFR pic.twitter.com/yVv7rETXIP— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 27, 2021
Mahomes buys Sporting KC stake
Fútbol 💙 Football— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) July 27, 2021
Welcome @PatrickMahomes to the Sporting ownership family.#SportingKC | #OneSportingWay pic.twitter.com/zpQR2zmrZN
Man Utd confirm Varane addition
𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021
We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC
Malen unveiled by Dortmund
𝐃𝐎𝐍e Deal: Malen Announced ✅ pic.twitter.com/TXRRpN4JiZ— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 27, 2021
€175m is a 'lot of money' - Haaland
Erling Haaland is sparking talk of a record-setting transfer to Chelsea, with the Borussia Dortmund striker admitting that €175 million (£150m/$207m) is "a lot of money" as he finds himself at the centre of intense rumours.
The prolific Norwegian striker is one of the most sought-after talents in world football, with his stock continuing to soar on the back of a remarkable run in German football that has delivered 57 goals through 59 appearances.
Ferdinand asks 'the real question' of Varane
Former Manchester United centre-back has warned reported incoming defender Raphael Varane of the perils of playing in the Premier League.
Goal recently learned that a fee has finally been agreed in a long-running saga between the Red Devils and Real Madrid.
Benitez offers James take amid transfer rumours
Rafa Benitez is giving little away when it comes to James Rodriguez's future at Everton, with the Toffees boss having no issue with the Colombian's ability but admits his fitness is not where it needs to be.
James was brought in by Carlo Ancelotti, and rumours of a possible exit have intensified after Benitez was appointed as Ancelotti's replacement.
Zouma could be included in Kounde deal
The Blues have registered interest in the 22-year-old Sevilla star
Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla over the potential purchase of star defender Jules Kounde and could include offer Kurt Zouma in a swap, Goal can confirm.
Kounde is willing to join the Blues, but Sevilla would only sell for the right price having already raised funds from the sale of Bryan Gil to Tottenham.Read the full report on Goal!
Ilaix's Barca contract dispute, explained
Barcelona president Joan Laporta is fire-fighting the economic inferno left by his disgraced predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, as well as working on the final parts of the deal to secure free agent Lionel Messi’s future, but the club’s problems do not end there.
That is because there is now a real danger that one of the most talented youngsters to graduate from La Masia in years could leave the club this summer.
Carsley named new England U21s manager with Cole as No 2
Ashley Cole has been named as second in command on Lee Carsley's new England Under-21s coaching staff.
The former Premier League left-back, who starred at Arsenal and Chelsea, has been an academy coach with the Blues since 2019 and will continue to help out there as he takes on responsibilities with the Young Lions.
Why Varane to Man Utd could be the signing of the summer
If any former player or pundit had been asked ahead of the summer transfer window what Manchester United needed to do to challenge for the Premier League title, around 90 per cent of them would have told you that they needed to sign a world-class centre-back.
With Raphael Varane about to walk through the entrance door at Old Trafford, then, that mission seems to have been completed.
Dortmund make Malen switch official
𝐃𝐎𝐍e Deal: Malen Announced ✅ pic.twitter.com/TXRRpN4JiZ— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 27, 2021
DC United bring on Nikolov to staff
Welcome to D.C.‼️— D.C. United (@dcunited) July 27, 2021
Oka Nikolov joins the Black-and-Red Coaching Staff! pic.twitter.com/wax1b6VtfI
Arsenal make Lautaro inquiry (The Telegraph)
The Gunners are keen to add attacking firepower after missing out on Emiliano Buendia
Arsenal have made an inquiry regarding Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, writes The Telegraph.
The Gunners have already closed in the signing of coveted centre-back Ben White but feel they need to add to their front line, and the 23-year-old would theoretically give them an electric combination with Bukayo Saka for years to come.
However, Inter are reportedly hesitant to sell Lautaro after his 17-goal Serie A campaign.
Sheffield Wednesday announce Wing loan
Welcome to Hillsborough, Lewis Wing! 🖊️#swfc pic.twitter.com/xA3icYIOqp— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 27, 2021
Independence add Fuchs
TEAM NEWS: Charlotte Independence Sign @CharlotteFC Defender Christian Fuchs for Remainder of 2021 Season! 💪 https://t.co/wEZxhH5vuF— Charlotte Independence (@Independence) July 27, 2021
Bailly unsure on Man Utd future
Eric Bailly is unsure what the future holds for him at Manchester United, claims ESPN.
The Ivorian signed a new contract with the Red Devils in April, but has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer close on Raphael Varane since then as centre-half options are bolstered at Old Trafford.
Crystal Palace confirm Sakho's move to Montpellier
Thank you for everything, Mama! 💪#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 27, 2021
Wolves won't sell Coady to Spurs
Wolves have informed Tottenham that they stand no chance of signing Conor Coady.
90min reports that the England international will not be reunited with former boss Nuno in north London, with Spurs being forced to explore other options.
Milan to meet with Kessie's agent
AC Milan are planning to hold talks this week with Franck Kessi's agent, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
The talented midfielder has been linked with Liverpool, but is eager to remain at San Siro and will now discuss his future with the Rossoneri and his representatives.
Coufal discussing West Ham contract
West Ham remain in contract talks with Vladimir Coufal, reports Sky Sports.
The 28-year-old Czech defender has snubbed an opening offer from the Hammers, but those at the London Stadium are still hoping to put fresh terms in place.
Owls loan for Clarets keeper
Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan, good luck Bailey 🤝— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 27, 2021
Leeds loan out Davis
📰 #LUFC full-back Leif Davis has today joined AFC Bournemouth on a season-long loan— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 27, 2021
Odegaard to Arsenal is back on
Martin Odegaard to Arsenal could be back on, according to Cadena Ser.
The Norwegian midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the Gunners and is weighing up his options again as he remains down the pecking order at Real Madrid.
Premier League interest in Gabigol
The Sun reports that Brazilian striker Gabigol is attracting interest from the Premier League.
The 24-year-old struggled during a previous stint in Europe with Inter, but has rediscovered a spark back in his homeland with Flamengo.
Boateng in talks with Sevilla
World Cup-winning defender Jerome Boateng is in talks with Sevilla, claims SportBild.
The experienced Germany international is a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Bayern Munich.
Man City in advanced talks with Grealish (The Athletic)
Blues closing in on Villa playmaker
Manchester City are in "advanced" talks with Jack Grealish regarding a big-money transfer, reports The Athletic.
The Aston Villa playmaker is mulling over his options after catching the eye for England at Euro 2020 and could be offered the chance to join the reigning Premier League champions.
Chelsea open Kounde talks (Fabrizio Romano)
Blues join race for Sevilla defender
EXCL. Chelsea have opened official talks with Sevilla for Jules Koundé. He’s the main target as centre back, negotiations ongoing to reach an agreement. 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021
Koundé is open to accept Chelsea as next clubs as he wants Champions League football. Now it’s up to the two clubs. pic.twitter.com/M4bVua2NU7
Barca wonderkid Bravo rejects contract offer
Barcelona wonderkid Iker Bravo has rejected a new contract offer from the club - according to SPORT.
The 16-year-old has decided that he wants to continue his development away from Camp Nou, and did not report for training with the Blaugrana B team on Monday.
Juventus, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt have all been linked with Bravo, who fired Barca's U16 to the league title last season.
Milan and Lazio vying for Brandt
Milan and Lazio are vying for the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt - according to Calcio Mercato.
Both clubs want to sign the 25-year-old on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign with the option to buy next summer.
Milan's need may be greater than Lazio's, though, due to the fact they have targeted Brandt as a replacement for talismanic playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu - who joined Inter earlier this summer.
Spurs announce Alderweireld's impending move to Qatar
We have reached an agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 27, 2021
We wish Toby the very best for the future.
Coufal frustrated by West Ham contract talks
Vladimir Coufal is growing frustrated with West Ham's failure to meet his demands over a new contract - according to Sky Sports.
The 28-year-old only has two years left on his current deal, and the Hammers are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Coufal wants to extend his stay at West Ham but is unhappy with their opening renewal offer, with talks set to continue in the coming days.
Pezzella joins Atalanta on loan from Parma
⚫️ 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐄𝐙𝐙𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐀 🔵— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) July 27, 2021
Giuseppe #Pezzella è un nuovo giocatore dell’Atalanta! 🙌🏼 Benvenuto Giuseppe! 💪🏼
Giuseppe Pezzella is a new Atalanta player! 🤝 Welcome Giuseppe! 🤩#GoAtalantaGo ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/zmZbmYNDNI
Radonjic in talks over Hertha return
Nemanja Radonjić wants to come back to Hertha Berlin. Talks ongoing with Olympique Marseille to reach an agreement between clubs. 🔵 #OM #TeamOM #Hertha— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021
Lukaku 'thrilled to be back' at Inter following transfer rumours
Romelu Lukaku is "thrilled to be back" at Inter after returning to training following persistent summer transfer rumours.
Lukaku has solidified his reputation as one of the top strikers in Europe since joining Inter from Manchester United for £74 million ($102m) in 2019, scoring 64 goals in his first 95 outings across all competitions for the Italian giants.
The 28-year-old fired the Nerazzurri to their first Serie A title in 11 years last term, and has since been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League, with former club Chelsea and Manchester City both reportedly interested in his services.
Read the full story on Goal.
Werner wants to stay at Chelsea (Sport1)
German striker not a target for Bayern
Timo Werner is not looking for a way out of Chelsea and Bayern Munich have expressed no interest in doing a deal, claims Sport1.
The Germany international striker has seen a return to his homeland mooted after just one testing season at Stamford Bridge.
Real stunned by Richarlison's £90m asking price
Real Madrid are stunned to learn that Everton rate Richarlison at £90 million ($124m), reports TuttoMercatoWeb.
Former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has been keen on putting a reunion in place with the Brazilian forward, but the Blancos cannot afford to meet his current asking price.
Barca confident on Ilaix deal
Barcelona remain confident that a new contract can be agreed with teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The 18-year-old is yet to commit to fresh terms, but the Blaugrana are determined to retain his potential.
Baggies sanction loan switch
Callum Morton has joined @ftfc on a season-long loan.— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 27, 2021
Good luck, @CMorton_10! 💪
Inter put Lautaro up for sale
Fichajes reports that Inter are open to offers for Lautaro Martinez.
The Argentina international striker, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City, will be allowed to leave the Serie A champions if a suitable bid is tabled.
Malen training ahead of Dortmund move
👋 Donyell!— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 27, 2021
PSV Eindhoven has given official permission for Donyell Malen to take part in BVB training. There are still details to be clarified between the player and PSV, afterwards the transfer can finally be fully announced.pic.twitter.com/pSDojGV3RN
Watford join the hunt for Armstong
Watford are the latest side to express interest in Blackburn striker Adam Armstong, reports the Lancashire Telegraph.
Several Premier League teams have been linked with the Rovers forward, who hit 29 goals last season.
Chelsea set to sign Bettinelli
Chelsea are, according to the Daily Mail, set to bring in Marcus Bettinelli as another back-up goalkeeper.
With Willy Caballero having departed Stamford Bridge, an experienced 29-year-old is being brought in as a free agent following the end of his contract at Fulham.
Jovetic joins Hertha
🚨 Say hello to our latest signing ⭐👋— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) July 27, 2021
Welcome to Berlin, @sjovetic! 💙
👉 https://t.co/NHS1fS9bFg 👈#GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/KLWZNpc30i
Arsenal considering Djalo swoop
Arsenal are considering a swoop for Pacos de Ferreira winger Matchoi Djalo - according to The Sun.
The 18-year-old is currently available for just £1 million, and the Gunners see him as an exciting long-term prospect.
Djalo became the youngest player in Primeira Liga history in 2019, and is now a regular feature in the Portugal U19 squad.
Inter interested in Monaco full-back Sidibe
Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Foot Mercato.
The Italian champions are looking at the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for Archaf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.
Inter could prise Sidibe away from Monaco for as little as €7 million in the coming weeks.
Newcastle announce Sorensen's departure
🤝 Wishing you all the best for the future, @EliasFritjof.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 26, 2021
⚫️⚪️
Van Aanholt set to join Galatasaray
Patrick van Aanholt has signed his contract until June 2024 as new Galatasaray player, confirmed since Friday - official statement in the next few hours. 🇳🇱 #Galatasaray— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021
Hernani is also open to join Galatasaray - talks ongoing with Parma but no agreement yet between clubs. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/sHNSPN5ILx
Newcastle want Man Utd's Tuanzebe
Newcastle want to sign Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe, writes The Telegraph.
Both a loan and permanent move have been discussed for a player who has struggled for consistent playing time at Old Trafford.
The 23-year-old made four Premier League starts in 2020-21.
Ayunga joins Morecambe
Happy to have joined @ShrimpsOfficial. Looking forward to the start of the season 🦐 pic.twitter.com/D75Jb7Ildo— Jonah Ayunga (@JonahAyunga) July 26, 2021
Neymar & Barcelona end legal dispute
Barcelona and Neymar have ended their long-running legal dispute in "amicable fashion", the Spanish outfit have revealed, with four years of battling in court brought to a close.
The Brazil international forward first butted heads with La Liga heavyweights on the back of his record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.
Hertha Berlin acquire Jovetic on free
#Jovetic signs for @HerthaBSC (three years contract as a free agent) @sjovetic @SkySport @SkySportNewsHD— Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 26, 2021
Tottenham step up £40m Romero pursuit (The Telegraph)
Spurs have just completed a deal for Bryan Gil but want more reinforcements
Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero after completing their deal for Bryan Gil, reports The Telegraph.
The Argentine defender, who impressed at the Copa America, would reportedly cost about £40 million ($58m).
Leverkusen's Jedvaj heads to Lokomotiv
ℹ️ Tin Jedvaj has transferred to @fclokomotiv_eng.— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 24, 2021
Thank you for your time in Leverkusen. We wish you all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/5OBQGA9Xt2
Kaio Jorge reaches Juventus agreement
The Brazilian starlet snubbed Benfica to angle for a Serie A move
Santos starlet Kaio Jorge has refused a contract proposal from Benfica and is now in advanced negotiations with Juventus to join the Italian outfit in January 2022, Goal can confirm.
After Santos had accepted a transfer proposal from Benfica for the 19-year-old attacker, he personally rebuffed the approach with his mind dead set on Serie A.
Feyenoord welcome Trauner
Ready to defend our colours.— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) July 26, 2021
🇦🇹 Willkommen, 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐫! #Trauner2025 • #Feyenoord
Villa make Bailey offer (Sky Sports)
The club's transfer ambitions are grand - but will they be enough to retain Jack Grealish?
Aston Villa have made an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for forward Leon Bailey, according to Sky Sports.
Having already signed winger Emiliano Buendia and so far held on to star Jack Grealish, the team appears to be assembling a powerful attack.
Bailey has been a menace to Bundesliga opponents in the final third early in his career, racking up 28 goals and 18 assists in the league before his 24th birthday. A move away from Leverkusen this summer is reportedly inevitable.