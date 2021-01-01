Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal make Lautaro inquiry

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Lautaro Martinez Argentina Ecuador Copa America
Celtic 'want Legia Warsaw defender Juranovic'

2021-07-27T21:29:58Z

Celtic are keen to sign Legia Warsaw defender Josip Juranovic, according to Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old Croatian right back, who joined Legia last summer from Hadjuk Split, is also reportedly wanted across Europe, with Fiorentina and Spartak Moscow linked.

Juranovic has 10 senior Croatia caps and started two games at Euro 2020, against Scotland and Spain.

Burnley keeper Peacock-Farrell loaned to Sheff Wed

2021-07-27T21:00:09Z

Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has joined League One side Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Premier League club Burnley.

The 24-year-old drops down two divisions on a season-long agreement in order to secure more regular first team football.

Peacock-Farrell made eight appearances for Burnley last season, including four in the Premier League.

Man Utd confirm Varane addition

2021-07-27T19:35:00Z

€175m is a 'lot of money' - Haaland

2021-07-27T18:50:00Z

Erling Haaland is sparking talk of a record-setting transfer to Chelsea, with the Borussia Dortmund striker admitting that €175 million (£150m/$207m) is "a lot of money" as he finds himself at the centre of intense rumours.

The prolific Norwegian striker is one of the most sought-after talents in world football, with his stock continuing to soar on the back of a remarkable run in German football that has delivered 57 goals through 59 appearances.

Read the full story on Goal!

Ferdinand asks 'the real question' of Varane

2021-07-27T18:30:00Z

Former Manchester United centre-back has warned reported incoming defender Raphael Varane of the perils of playing in the Premier League.

Goal recently learned that a fee has finally been agreed in a long-running saga between the Red Devils and Real Madrid.

Read the full story on Goal!

Benitez offers James take amid transfer rumours

2021-07-27T18:11:58Z

Rafa Benitez is giving little away when it comes to James Rodriguez's future at Everton, with the Toffees boss having no issue with the Colombian's ability but admits his fitness is not where it needs to be.

James was brought in by Carlo Ancelotti, and rumours of a possible exit have intensified after Benitez was appointed as Ancelotti's replacement.

Read the full story on Goal!

Zouma could be included in Kounde deal

2021-07-27T17:46:29Z

The Blues have registered interest in the 22-year-old Sevilla star

Chelsea are in talks with Sevilla over the potential purchase of star defender Jules Kounde and could include offer Kurt Zouma in a swap, Goal can confirm.

Kounde is willing to join the Blues, but Sevilla would only sell for the right price having already raised funds from the sale of Bryan Gil to Tottenham.

Read the full report on Goal!

Ilaix's Barca contract dispute, explained

2021-07-27T17:30:00Z

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is fire-fighting the economic inferno left by his disgraced predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, as well as working on the final parts of the deal to secure free agent Lionel Messi’s future, but the club’s problems do not end there.

That is because there is now a real danger that one of the most talented youngsters to graduate from La Masia in years could leave the club this summer.

Read about the contract dispute causing fear at the club.

Carsley named new England U21s manager with Cole as No 2

2021-07-27T17:15:00Z

Ashley Cole has been named as second in command on Lee Carsley's new England Under-21s coaching staff.

The former Premier League left-back, who starred at Arsenal and Chelsea, has been an academy coach with the Blues since 2019 and will continue to help out there as he takes on responsibilities with the Young Lions.

Get the full story on Goal!

Why Varane to Man Utd could be the signing of the summer

2021-07-27T17:00:00Z

If any former player or pundit had been asked ahead of the summer transfer window what Manchester United needed to do to challenge for the Premier League title, around 90 per cent of them would have told you that they needed to sign a world-class centre-back. 

With Raphael Varane about to walk through the entrance door at Old Trafford, then, that mission seems to have been completed.

Correspondent Charlotte Duncker has the full story on Goal.

DC United bring on Nikolov to staff

2021-07-27T16:25:00Z

Arsenal make Lautaro inquiry (The Telegraph)

2021-07-27T16:10:00Z

The Gunners are keen to add attacking firepower after missing out on Emiliano Buendia

Arsenal have made an inquiry regarding Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, writes The Telegraph.

The Gunners have already closed in the signing of coveted centre-back Ben White but feel they need to add to their front line, and the 23-year-old would theoretically give them an electric combination with Bukayo Saka for years to come.

However, Inter are reportedly hesitant to sell Lautaro after his 17-goal Serie A campaign.

Independence add Fuchs

2021-07-27T15:39:54Z

Bailly unsure on Man Utd future

2021-07-27T15:00:00Z

Eric Bailly is unsure what the future holds for him at Manchester United, claims ESPN.

The Ivorian signed a new contract with the Red Devils in April, but has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer close on Raphael Varane since then as centre-half options are bolstered at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly, Man Utd
Wolves won't sell Coady to Spurs

2021-07-27T14:45:00Z

Wolves have informed Tottenham that they stand no chance of signing Conor Coady.

90min reports that the England international will not be reunited with former boss Nuno in north London, with Spurs being forced to explore other options.

Milan to meet with Kessie's agent

2021-07-27T14:30:00Z

AC Milan are planning to hold talks this week with Franck Kessi's agent, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.

The talented midfielder has been linked with Liverpool, but is eager to remain at San Siro and will now discuss his future with the Rossoneri and his representatives.

Coufal discussing West Ham contract

2021-07-27T14:15:00Z

West Ham remain in contract talks with Vladimir Coufal, reports Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old Czech defender has snubbed an opening offer from the Hammers, but those at the London Stadium are still hoping to put fresh terms in place.

Owls loan for Clarets keeper

2021-07-27T14:04:41Z

Leeds loan out Davis

2021-07-27T14:04:18Z

Odegaard to Arsenal is back on

2021-07-27T14:00:00Z

Martin Odegaard to Arsenal could be back on, according to Cadena Ser.

The Norwegian midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with the Gunners and is weighing up his options again as he remains down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

Martin Odegaard, Arsenal 2020-21
Premier League interest in Gabigol

2021-07-27T13:45:00Z

The Sun reports that Brazilian striker Gabigol is attracting interest from the Premier League.

The 24-year-old struggled during a previous stint in Europe with Inter, but has rediscovered a spark back in his homeland with Flamengo.

Boateng in talks with Sevilla

2021-07-27T13:30:00Z

World Cup-winning defender Jerome Boateng is in talks with Sevilla, claims SportBild.

The experienced Germany international is a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Bayern Munich.

Man City in advanced talks with Grealish (The Athletic)

2021-07-27T13:15:00Z

Blues closing in on Villa playmaker

Manchester City are in "advanced" talks with Jack Grealish regarding a big-money transfer, reports The Athletic.

The Aston Villa playmaker is mulling over his options after catching the eye for England at Euro 2020 and could be offered the chance to join the reigning Premier League champions.

Jack Grealish England Manchester City GFX
Chelsea open Kounde talks (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-07-27T13:01:15Z

Blues join race for Sevilla defender

Barca wonderkid Bravo rejects contract offer

2021-07-27T12:30:00Z

Barcelona wonderkid Iker Bravo has rejected a new contract offer from the club - according to SPORT.

The 16-year-old has decided that he wants to continue his development away from Camp Nou, and did not report for training with the Blaugrana B team on Monday.

Juventus, Roma, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt have all been linked with Bravo, who fired Barca's U16 to the league title last season.

 

Milan and Lazio vying for Brandt

2021-07-27T12:00:00Z

Milan and Lazio are vying for the signature of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt - according to Calcio Mercato.

Both clubs want to sign the 25-year-old on loan for the duration of the 2021-22 campaign with the option to buy next summer.

Milan's need may be greater than Lazio's, though, due to the fact they have targeted Brandt as a replacement for talismanic playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu - who joined Inter earlier this summer. 

Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund 2020-21
Spurs announce Alderweireld's impending move to Qatar

2021-07-27T11:44:15Z

Coufal frustrated by West Ham contract talks

2021-07-27T11:30:00Z

Vladimir Coufal is growing frustrated with West Ham's failure to meet his demands over a new contract - according to Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old only has two years left on his current deal, and the Hammers are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.

Coufal wants to extend his stay at West Ham but  is unhappy with their opening renewal offer, with talks set to continue in the coming days.

Pezzella joins Atalanta on loan from Parma

2021-07-27T11:13:42Z

Radonjic in talks over Hertha return

2021-07-27T10:59:47Z

Lukaku 'thrilled to be back' at Inter following transfer rumours

2021-07-27T10:30:00Z

Romelu Lukaku is "thrilled to be back" at Inter after returning to training following persistent summer transfer rumours.

Lukaku has solidified his reputation as one of the top strikers in Europe since joining Inter from Manchester United for £74 million ($102m) in 2019, scoring 64 goals in his first 95 outings across all competitions for the Italian giants.

The 28-year-old fired the Nerazzurri to their first Serie A title in 11 years last term, and has since been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League, with former club Chelsea and Manchester City both reportedly interested in his services.

Read the full story on Goal.

Werner wants to stay at Chelsea (Sport1)

2021-07-27T10:00:00Z

German striker not a target for Bayern

Timo Werner is not looking for a way out of Chelsea and Bayern Munich have expressed no interest in doing a deal, claims Sport1.

The Germany international striker has seen a return to his homeland mooted after just one testing season at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner Chelsea 2020-21
Real stunned by Richarlison's £90m asking price

2021-07-27T09:40:00Z

Real Madrid are stunned to learn that Everton rate Richarlison at £90 million ($124m), reports TuttoMercatoWeb.

Former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has been keen on putting a reunion in place with the Brazilian forward, but the Blancos cannot afford to meet his current asking price.

Barca confident on Ilaix deal

2021-07-27T09:20:00Z

Barcelona remain confident that a new contract can be agreed with teenage midfielder Ilaix Moriba, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The 18-year-old is yet to commit to fresh terms, but the Blaugrana are determined to retain his potential.

Baggies sanction loan switch

2021-07-27T09:06:50Z

Inter put Lautaro up for sale

2021-07-27T09:00:00Z

Fichajes reports that Inter are open to offers for Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentina international striker, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City, will be allowed to leave the Serie A champions if a suitable bid is tabled.

Lautaro Martinez Inter 2020-21
Malen training ahead of Dortmund move

2021-07-27T08:57:17Z

Watford join the hunt for Armstong

2021-07-27T08:40:00Z

Watford are the latest side to express interest in Blackburn striker Adam Armstong, reports the Lancashire Telegraph.

Several Premier League teams have been linked with the Rovers forward, who hit 29 goals last season.

Chelsea set to sign Bettinelli

2021-07-27T08:20:00Z

Chelsea are, according to the Daily Mail, set to bring in Marcus Bettinelli as another back-up goalkeeper.

With Willy Caballero having departed Stamford Bridge, an experienced 29-year-old is being brought in as a free agent following the end of his contract at Fulham.

Arsenal considering Djalo swoop

2021-07-27T08:00:00Z

Arsenal are considering a swoop for Pacos de Ferreira winger Matchoi Djalo - according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old is currently available for just £1 million, and the Gunners see him as an exciting long-term prospect.

Djalo became the youngest player in Primeira Liga history in 2019, and is now a regular feature in the Portugal U19 squad.

Inter interested in Monaco full-back Sidibe

2021-07-27T07:30:00Z

Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe is the subject of interest from Inter - according to Foot Mercato.

The Italian champions are looking at the 28-year-old as a potential replacement for Archaf Hakimi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Inter could prise Sidibe away from Monaco for as little as €7 million in the coming weeks.

Newcastle announce Sorensen's departure

2021-07-27T07:00:00Z

Van Aanholt set to join Galatasaray

2021-07-27T06:30:00Z

Newcastle want Man Utd's Tuanzebe

2021-07-27T02:00:00Z

Newcastle want to sign Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe, writes The Telegraph.

Both a loan and permanent move have been discussed for a player who has struggled for consistent playing time at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old made four Premier League starts in 2020-21.

Neymar & Barcelona end legal dispute

2021-07-27T01:00:00Z

Barcelona and Neymar have ended their long-running legal dispute in "amicable fashion", the Spanish outfit have revealed, with four years of battling in court brought to a close.

The Brazil international forward first butted heads with La Liga heavyweights on the back of his record-breaking €222 million (£200m/$262m) transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

Read the full story on Goal!

Tottenham step up £40m Romero pursuit (The Telegraph)

2021-07-27T00:00:00Z

Spurs have just completed a deal for Bryan Gil but want more reinforcements

Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero after completing their deal for Bryan Gil, reports The Telegraph.

The Argentine defender, who impressed at the Copa America, would reportedly cost about £40 million ($58m).

Leverkusen's Jedvaj heads to Lokomotiv

2021-07-26T23:30:00Z

Kaio Jorge reaches Juventus agreement

2021-07-26T22:30:00Z

The Brazilian starlet snubbed Benfica to angle for a Serie A move

Santos starlet Kaio Jorge has refused a contract proposal from Benfica and is now in advanced negotiations with Juventus to join the Italian outfit in January 2022, Goal can confirm.

After Santos had accepted a transfer proposal from Benfica for the 19-year-old attacker, he personally rebuffed the approach with his mind dead set on Serie A.

Read the full story here!

Feyenoord welcome Trauner

2021-07-26T22:15:10Z

Villa make Bailey offer (Sky Sports)

2021-07-26T22:00:00Z

The club's transfer ambitions are grand - but will they be enough to retain Jack Grealish?

Aston Villa have made an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for forward Leon Bailey, according to Sky Sports.

Having already signed winger Emiliano Buendia and so far held on to star Jack Grealish, the team appears to be assembling a powerful attack.

Bailey has been a menace to Bundesliga opponents in the final third early in his career, racking up 28 goals and 18 assists in the league before his 24th birthday. A move away from Leverkusen this summer is reportedly inevitable.

Leon Bailey Villa GFX
