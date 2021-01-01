Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to fight Utd for £100m Rice

Declan Rice West Ham 2020-21
Raphinha Liverpool's 'next buy'

2021-09-12T21:00:00Z

Leeds United winger will be Liverpool's next purchase after a five-year scouting mission, mulls The Mirror.

Jurgen Klopp''s side tangled with the Brazilian this weekend as the Reds faced the Whites.

But soon, the wide man could swap one side of England for another and play his trade at Anfield instead.

Madrid to hear Hazard offers

2021-09-12T20:00:00Z

Real Madrid will hear offers for Eden Hazard in the winter transfer window as they prepare to lay the ground for Kylian Mbappe, per Todo Fichajes.

Los Blancos - who were reportedly in financial difficulties despite a major offer for the France international this summer - intend to pursue the PSG man in the new year.

In order to facilitate that move, it is thought they will need to move on Hazard, who has struggled to live up to his reputation since arriving from Chelsea after a run of injuries.

Blackburn passed on Maja move

2021-09-12T18:30:00Z

Blackburn pulled the plug on a Josh Maja loan due to injury last month, but the 22-year-old hopes for a return to England from Bordeaux, per The Sun.

Having spent the latter half of last term in the Premier League with Fulham, Maja had hoped to secure a future on British soil.

But a knock scuppered his hopes and he will now look to the January transfer window for a future move.

De Gea on Juvnetus wishlist

2021-09-12T17:00:00Z

David De Gea remains near the top of Juventus' wishlist for a new goalkeeper amid increasing doubts about Wojciech Szczesny, per Todo Fichajes.

The Manchester United shotstopper is being eyed by the Turin giants for a move to Serie A.

A failure to secure Gianluigi Donnarumma last year has left the Bianconeri struggling to keep goals out this term.

Everton prepare fresh Patterson move

2021-09-12T16:30:00Z

Everton will not have to fight Liverpool in a race for Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson in January, says The Sun.

The 19-year-old could leave Scotland for the Premier League, with the Toffees having already fallen short in a bid to bring hiim to Merseyside.

Now, they will try again - and they won't have to battle their rivals to bring him to Goodison Park too.

Japan veteran Nagatomo seals Tokyo return

2021-09-12T16:00:00Z

Man City and Liverpool watch Fleetwood's Hill

2021-09-12T15:30:00Z

Manchester City and Liverpool are both interested in Fleetwood Town's James Hill, per Todo Fichajes.

The 19-year-old, a newly-minted England youth international, has caught the eye of the Premier League duo.

He has played his whole career for The Cod Army so far.

James wages prevented Toffees exit

2021-09-12T15:00:15Z

James Rodriguez failed to secure a move away from Everton this summer because no one was prepared to pay his £250,000-a-week wages, reports Football Insider.

The Colombian signed a two-year deal at Goodison Park last September to become the Toffees' highest-paid player of all time as well as one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

New Everton boss Rafa Benitez does not seen James in his plans so was keen to move him on and use the money saved elsewhere, but no buyer could be found.

Johnstone to delay contract talks

2021-09-12T14:40:38Z

Sam Johnstone has put contract talks on hold to focus on trying to get West Brom back into the Premier League, a move which could see him leave on a free transfer next summer, reports the Sun.

Johnstone's current deal expires at the end of the season so he would be available for nothing if he decides to turn down fresh terms - sparking interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

They were all linked with Johnstone in the summer but were put off by West Brom's valuation, but will now monitor his situation closely in case he decides to quit the Hawthorns at the end of the season.

Prem clubs still tracking Isak

2021-09-12T14:00:36Z

A number of Premier League clubs remain interested in Alexander Isak despite the Sweden striker signing a new long-term contract with Real Sociedad, according to Fichajes.

The 21-year-old has signed a new deal through to 2026 that includes a release clause worth €90 million (£77m/$106m).

That is not enough to put off Premier League clubs, with Arsenal among those monitoring the striker's progress, while Arsenal and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the past.

Spurs make Timber move

2021-09-12T13:00:16Z

Tottenham have opened talks with Ajax over a possible January deal for defender Jurrien Timber, according to Todofichajes.

The 20-year-old looks to be the next young talent to roll off the production line at the Amsterdam giants, having already broken into the first team and earned full international recognition with the Netherlands.

That has understandably led to interest from a number of clubs, with Tottenham making an early move as they look to tie up a €20 million (£17/$24m) deal in the winter window.

Barca face competition for Kessie

2021-09-12T12:30:54Z

Barcelona are interested in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but face intense competition from Liverpool, Tottenham and PSG for his signature, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Kessie is out of contract next summer and talks over a new deal have stalled, meaning he could be available on a free transfer.

Barca are huge admirers of the Ivory Coast international but his wage demands could be an issue given their current financial difficulties, which would allow rival clubs the chance to sign him instead.

Juventus target Porto star Luis Diaz

2021-09-12T11:59:23Z

Juventus are considering a move for Porto's Luis Diaz, Fichajes claims.

The Serie A side are looking for a natural left winger to strengthen their attack and the 24-year-old winger's displays for Porto and Colombia have caught their attention.

Bordeaux wanted Slimani

2021-09-12T11:32:59Z

Bordeaux made an attempt to sign Islam Slimani from Lyon last month.

Foot Mercato reports the French side are in the hunt for a new striker and, after seeing a move for Mostafa Mohamed break down, tried and failed to convince Lyon to let Slimani go.

Fati wants to sign new Barcelona contract

2021-09-12T11:08:00Z

Ansu Fati has told Barcelona that he wants to stay at the club, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 18-year-old's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and the club are eager to get him to extend his stay.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, is reported to have approached Manchester City to offer Fati's services, but Barca are confident he will not walk away and will stay for the long ter,

Blocking Hudson-Odoi move was easy decision - Tuchel

2021-09-12T10:34:05Z

Thomas Tuchel says it was "simply impossible" for Chelsea to allow Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave in the final day of the transfer window.

The Premier League side blocked the 20-year-old winger from making a move to Borussia Dortmund at the end of August.

Tuchel has explained why it was a "very easy decision" for him to prevent the player from making the switch.

Read the full story on Goal!

Insigne a step closer to Napoli renewal?

2021-09-12T10:08:02Z

Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli remain far away from an agreement over a new contract for the Italy international.

But Calciomercato reports the player's agent met with Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis this weekend.

Insigne's deal expires at the end of the season and he is open to signing a new one, but he is demanding a wage increase while Napoli need him to accept a lower rate.

Man Utd, Bayern and Juve battle Barca for Olmo signing

2021-09-12T09:30:47Z

Dani Olmo has been marked as Barcelona's top target for the next transfer window, but there is no guarantee they will land the attacker.

Marca reports that Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all eager to sign the RB Leipzig star, who could cost upwards of €70 million (£60m/$83m).

Dani Olmo Spain
Dembele and Barcelona to start contract talks next week

2021-09-12T08:51:54Z

Ousmane Dembele's agent and Barcelona are set to meet in the coming days to open talks over a new contract for the France international.

It has been claimed Dembele is close to signing a five-year contract with the Camp Nou side but Mundo Deportivo says nothing has been decided so far as negotiations are just about to begin.

James Rodriguez future at Everton still uncertain

2021-09-12T08:20:00Z

Rafael Benitez has suggested James Rodriguez could still leave Everton in the near future.

Benitez has suggested the club wanted to get rid of the 30-year-old in the summer and has made no promise of him staying at the Toffees.

Read the full story on Goal!

Premier League clubs target Isak

2021-09-12T07:46:44Z

Alexander Isak has emerged as a top talent with his exploits in La Liga.

Real Sociedad recently tied him to a contract until 2026 and a release clause of a massive €90 million, but that not protect them from losing their star forward.

Fichajes reports that the Sweden international is being monitored by several Premier League teams and appears to be the most likely destination when he does leave Sociedad.

Messi could have stayed at Barcelona

2021-09-12T07:15:48Z

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona could have been avoided.

Barca cited financial problems were the reason for the Argentine's departure, but Tebas insists the move was not down to economic troubles.

Read the full story on Goal!

Tielemans open to Barcelona switch

2021-09-12T06:33:47Z

Youri Tielemans is open to joining Barcelona in the near future.

Mundo Deportivo reports Catalan side are eager to sign the Leicester midfielder and he would consider making the move, but he is also interested in joining Real Madrid or Liverpool. 

Man City add Bellingham to list of top targets (Daily Star)

2021-09-12T02:45:02Z

The Dortmund midfielder will be in high demand next summer

Manchester City are eager to beat Liverpool to Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham, claims the Daily Star.

Bellingham, still just 18, was in England's Euro 2020 squad and could cost upwards of £80 million ($110/€94).

Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Dortmund vs Man City 2020-21
Dani Alves move to Boca 'possible'

2021-09-11T22:55:28Z

Dani Alves could make a sensational move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors, with the player's management agency admitting that "everything is possible", as reported by Marca

Alves is now a free agent after rescinding his contract with Sao Paulo midway through the 2021 season.

Dani Alves Brazil Olympics 2020
Terry interested in Forest job

2021-09-11T22:45:20Z

Former Chelsea star John Terry would be interested in taking over as manager of Nottingham Forest, claims the Sun

Current boss Chris Hughton is under pressure at Forest having failed to win so far in the 2021-22 season.

Juve confident in Dybala extension

2021-09-11T22:41:29Z

'Messi departure could have been avoided'

2021-09-11T22:35:01Z

La Liga boss Javier Tebas believes Lionel Messi's exit from the Spanish top flight could have been averted. 

"Messi's exit might be the most painful, because I personally consider him the best of all time," the president told Sport

"He didn't deserve to leave like that, not just from Barca but from the league itself."

Contract talks underway for Vlahovic

2021-09-11T22:25:57Z

Man City to fight Utd for £100m Rice (Sun)

2021-09-11T22:15:25Z

West Ham star seen as Fernandinho successor

Manchester City will battle their arch-rivals United for the signature of West Ham United star Declan Rice, reports the Sun

Rice is seen as a perfect heir to City favourite Fernandinho, but would cost either Manchester giant roughly £100 million next summer. 

Declan Rice, West Ham 2021-22
