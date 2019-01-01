Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to beat Man Utd to €100m Van de Beek

Madrid to beat Man Utd to €100m Van de Beek
The Red Devils have been put off by Ajax's asking price
Real Madrid are favourites to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to the Mirror.
The 22-year-old is set to be made available for €100 million (£89m/$110m), after Manchester United reportedly turned down the chance to sign him for a third of the price in the summer.
Van de Beek's future could have an impact on that of United's Paul Pogba, who has also been linked with a move to Madrid.
Celtic to ward off Leicester interest with new McGregor deal
Celtic will ward off interest from former manager Brendan Rodgers with a new contract for midfielder Callum McGregor.
The 26-year-old Scotland international is a key figure at Celtic Park, and is rumoured to be a target for Rodgers at Leicester.
“We’re in talks at the minute, so we’re hoping to get that one finalised," Lennon confirmed. “There was interest in him, there was no question about that. That doesn’t surprise us."
Pulisic considering Chelsea future
The USMNT international is frustrated at Stamford Bridge
Christian Pulisic is considering his future at Chelsea already, according to the Daily Mail.
The American international only joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer but has found game time limited in recent weeks, and was omitted from the squad entirely for his side's Champions League clash with Lille.
Pulisic is thought to want to fight for his spot, but things could change if more minutes on the pitch aren't forthcoming.
Spinazzola extends Roma contract
Leonardo Spinazzola has extended his contract at Serie A side Roma until 2024, just months after joining the club.
The 26-year-old moved from Juventus over the summer on a four-year contract, which has now been extended by an extra year.
He was part of the deal which saw Luca Pellegrini join the Italian champions, but Paulo Fonseca's side are clearly pleased with their end of the deal.
Solskjaer wants Norwegian link-up with Odegaard
Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to take his Norwegian compatriot Martin Odegaard to Manchester United, according to Don Balon.
The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Real Socieded from Real Madrid, and has been one of the Spanish top flight's standout players so far this season.
Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be tracking Odegaard, who made a global splash when he signed for Madrid as a 16-year-old.
He has since spent time on loan in the Eredivisie with Heerenveen and Vitesse, as well as playing for Madrid's Castilla side.