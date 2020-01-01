Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho agrees to Man Utd move

Sancho agrees to Man Utd move
The young England prodigy looks ready to switch clubs
Manchester United are increasingly confident of securing a transfer for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
The Sun claims that the 20-year-old has already agreed to the finer details of a move to Old Trafford including salary, bonuses and length of contract.
United, however, must still finalise a fee with Dortmund, who are set to demand a record transfer amount for a British club.
Leeds hoping to secure permanent deal for White
Brighton defender Ben White could turn his current loan at Leeds United into a permanent move, according to the Express.
White has impressed for the Championship side this season and the coronavirus crisis could mean Leeds can sign him at a lower price.
Nasri facing Anderlecht sacking
Former Arsenal and Manchester City star Samir Nasri is set to be sacked by Belgian club Anderlecht, reports Derniere Huere via the Daily Mail.
Nasri has reportedly failed to keep the club up to date on his movements during the coronavirus crisis - something every other play at Anderlecht have been able to do.
The Frenchman had made just eight appearances for the side this season, scoring two goals.
PSG to offer Neymar bumper new contract
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Neymar a salary worth €38 million ($41m) a season should he remain at the club, according to Sport.
The new contract would last until 2025 and may also include further bonuses.
Neymar has been heavily linked with a potential return to Barcelona but the coronavirus crisis has cast doubt on the transfer.
Real Madrid ready to sell Bale and Rodriguez
Zidane is ready to freshen up his squad
La Liga giants Real Madrid are looking to sell both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez as part of a summer clear out, reports AS.
Los Blancos hope to profit on current players before themselves making any signings over the off-season with Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernandez also set to be put on the market.
Should Real offload all six players, the club would reportedly wipe a massive €75 million ($81m) from their annual wage bill.