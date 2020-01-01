Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG could sell Neymar to keep Mbappe

Lazio daring to sign €50m Depay
The Italians are hopeful
Serie A side Lazio are ready to launch a daring bid to sign Lyon star Memphis Depay, reports Corriere dello Sport.
While seen as a long shot by the Italian club due to poor relations with Depay's management and his €50 million (£43m/$55m) price tag, Lazio still hold out some hope of bringing him in over the summer.
The 26-year-old is currently contracted to Lyon until June 2021.
Southgate open to recalling Smalling
England manager Gareth Southgate is monitoring Chris Smalling's performance for Roma as he mulls a potential recall.
The defender was dropped by Southgate in November 2017 and hasn't appeared for the Three Lions since, but the coach has stressed he remains in contention to play at Euro 2020.
“I’ve never ruled anybody out. I think that would be wrong," Southgate said via the Mirror.
“He’s done well in Italy, playing at another big club. We’re watching everybody as we’ve got to make sure we make the right decision."
Howard comes out of retirement
Longtime U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Tim Howard has signed on as a player for the club he owns, Memphis 901 FC.
Howard initially announced his retirement last season after three-and-a-half seasons with the Colorado Rapids.
In December 2019, Howard announced that he would be taking over as general manager of Memphis 901, a USL side he helped launch in his hometown in 2018.
And now, in addition to his roles as GM and minority owner, Howard will sign on as a player with the second-year club.Read the full story here on Goal!
Ter Stegen committed to Barcelona
Marc-Andre ter Stegen is fully committed to Barcelona despite recent reports he could be open to an exit, according to Deportivo reporter Alfredo Martinez.
The German goalkeeper is contracted at Camp Nou until June 2022 and is fully focused on remaining with the club.
Martinez reports that several clubs have previously shown interest in Ter Stegen but his buyout clause of €180 million (£155m/$200m) proved off-putting.
PSG could sell Neymar to keep Mbappe
The Frenchman is the club's undisputed number one
Paris Saint-Germain are determined to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club and are open to selling any other player, including Neymar, to make that happen.
AS reports that PSG are willing to offer Mbappe one of the most lucrative salaries in the game in order to ensure he re-signs with them.
The French star's current deal expires in June 2022 with Real Madrid strongly linked as his next possible destination.