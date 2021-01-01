Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea & Newcastle sounded out over Hazard

Inter and Juventus are poised to do battle in the transfer market for Borussia Monchengladbach star Matthias Ginter - according to Sport Bild.

The 27-year-old's current deal at Borussia-Park expires in June 2020, and he has rejected the club's latest extension offer.

Ginter is eager to take on a new challenge, with Inter and Juve both set to try and bring him in on a free transfer.