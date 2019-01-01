Roy Hodgson has said he thought he and the board were on the same page regarding transfers, but that he's unhappy more significant additions haven't been made to the Eagles squad.

Palace lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka to for £50m ($62m), and have only brought in Andre Ayew.

Talking to Sky Sports Hodgson said the club needed bodies, but backed sporting director Dougie Freedman and chairman Steve Parrish to bring players in.