Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland a priority for Chelsea

Rudiger to decide future after Monday
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will decide his future after Monday's match against Arsenal, according to Bild.
Rudiger has featured sparingly this season but could see the field with Chelsea facing two games in 48 hours: against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and the Gunners two days later.
Pochettino could try to bring Dybala to PSG
The Argentine coach is set to take over from Thomas Tuchel
Incoming PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino could launch a bid for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, reports Calciomercato.it.
Pochettino is set to take over in Paris with the Ligue 1 champions said to have already sacked Thomas Tuchel.
The Argentine could look to swoop for his countryman, who has yet to agree to a contract renewal with Juventus.
Torino interested in Khasa
Torino are chasing FC Sion winger Jared Khasa, according to Calciomercato.it
Khasa, 23, has impressed for the Swiss side after developing throught the club's youth academy.
Spurs interested in RB Leipzig star Sabitzer
True ✅ José Mourinho is interested in Marcel Sabitzer and Sabitzer is interested in Tottenham @SpursOfficial. Sabitzer is the top earner of @DieRotenBullen with an annual salary of 6 million euros (contract til 2022), his club Leipzig has a problem in raising his salary pic.twitter.com/XiEMqlWW9U— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 25, 2020
Atalanta agree deal with Shakhtar star Kovalenko
Atalanta have agreed a pre-contract with Shakhtar Donetsk star Viktor Kovalenko.
Sources have confirmed to Goal that Kovalenko, whose contract with the Ukrainian side expires in June 2021, has come to terms with the Serie A side.Read the full story on Goal
Wondolowski to return in 2021
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed forward Chris Wondolowski to a one-year contract for the 2021 season.
Wondolowski, 37, is the MLS all-time leading scorer and had initially said he would retire after the 2020 season.
“2020 will certainly be a year we never forget. And while the pandemic has caused so much pain throughout the world, it’s also given me an opportunity to reflect on the things I value the most,” Wondolowski said.
“I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose. The fans have consistently supported me through the ups and downs and I’d always regret not properly saying goodbye.”
Getafe want Kubo and Alena
Getafe are looking to bring in a pair of high-profile loan signings this winter, reports AS.
The Spanish side are hoping to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Madrid and Barcelona's Carles Alena, and both clubs are open to potential deals.
Kubo has struggled to get into Unai Emery's side on loan with Villarreal, which could prompt a different move for the young Real Madrid starlet.
'Pochettino will bring clear playing style to PSG'
Mauricio Pochettino has the personality and expertise to make an immediate difference at Paris Saint-Germain, says former Argentina team-mate Juan Pablo Sorin.
Pochettino appears set to takeover last season's Champions League finalists, and Sorin believes his former international team-mate can take PSG to the next level.
Juventus and Roma remain in battle for Reynolds
Juventus and Roma remain in the chase to sign FC Dallas star Brian Reynolds, reports Il Tempo.
The defender has earned interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Club Brugge as well as he looks set to follow fellow American Weston McKennie to Serie A.
Reynolds would be the second FC Dallas defender sold to a European club this year, with U.S. men's national team regular Reggie Cannon heading to Boavista this summer.
From Buffon to Ribery: The crazy inside story of Sheikh Mansour's Man City takeover
Former Manchester City assistant Mark Bowen has revealed that the club pursued the likes of Franck Ribery and Gianluigi Buffon shortly after Sheikh Mansour bought the club on September 1, 2008.
Bowen added that the club also pursued the likes of Dimitar Berbatov while revealing what it was like working for the club during one of the most talked-about portions of the team's history.
Former Celtic & Ireland midfielder named as new Cork boss
Colin Healy has been unveiled as the new manager of League of Ireland side Cork City.
The former Celtic and Sunderland midfielder played for the Republic of Ireland in the early 2000s and was due to be Roy Keane's replacement after the Manchester United captain pulled out of Ireland's 2002 World Cup squad.
𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Colin Healy— Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) December 24, 2020
📰 - https://t.co/3hFdBVx6Od#CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/04TZKsJanh
Healy finished his playing career at Cork City in 2017 after helping them to back-to-back FAI Cup titles.
PSG lining up Pochettino
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up Mauricio Pochettino as Thomas Tuchel's replacement, Goal can confirm.
The club has not yet confirmed Tuchel's departure, but is expected to announce his sacking and Pochettino's arrival in the coming days.
Huddersfield and FC Cincy in for Flamengo forward
Huddersfield Town and FC Cincinnati are two of the clubs in for Flamengo's Lincoln, reports Globo Esporte.
Dynamo Kiev is also in the mix for Lincoln, who is training with Flamengo's U-20s as he prepares for a move.
FC Cincy are in the market for an attacker, according to general manager Gerard Nijkamp, who said: “We’re looking for a high-profile DP, a decision-maker. We’re working on that."
Greenwood set for new Man Utd deal
England striker to get fresh Old Trafford terms
Mason Greenwood is set to be handed a new contract by Manchester United, per Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go podcast.
The England striker has endured a tougher start that the rest of his club this season, following some off-field mishaps on his maiden call-up to the national team.
But his talent remains unquestioned and the Red Devils will hand him a fresh deal to keep him at Old Trafford for the near-future.
Spurs eye different Parrott loan deal
Tottenham are set to try and land Troy Parrott a new loan deal with plans afoot to terminate his existing stay at Millwall, claims Football Insider.
Spurs intend to bring the 18-year-old back before sending him out to another club in the new year.
The Lilywhites previously sent Jack Clarke out on loan to Leeds and then Queens Park Rangers in a similar approach last term.
Forss signs Brentford deal through 2026
Brentford have handed Finland striker Marcus Forss a bumper long-term deal that will keep him with them until at least 2026, the club has confirmed.
The attacker spent last term on loan but has since established himself as a core member of Thomas Frank's side.
He led the attack for the Bees in their shock Carabao Cup triumph over Newcastle earlier this week, to secure a maiden semi-final spot in the competition.
Tuchel "expectant" of PSG sack
Thomas Tuchel has been expecting his dismissal from Paris Saint-Germain for "several months", according to Le10Sport.
The German guided the club to the Champions League final last season but has gradually seen results slip since the start of the new campaign.
Mauricio Pochettino is widely tipped to succeed Tuchel at the helm.
Wehrmann in Verona's sights
Feyenoord midfielder Jordy Wehrmann could swap the Eredivisie for Serie A with Hellas Verona circling his talents, says Algemeen Dagblad.
The 21-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the current campaign, leaving the Italian outfit with an opening to bring him in.
Wehrmann has played half-a-dozen games for Feyenoord this season, but made only one start for Dick Advocaat’s side.
MLS clubs target Tigres' Guzman
Several MLS clubs are eyeing a move for Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman, reports El Futbolero.
D.C. United, NYCFC and the Philadelphia Union are after Guzman, who recently helped Tigres claim the CONCACAF Champions League.
Haaland top priority for Chelsea
Blues eye up Dortmund striker
Erling Haaland is Chelsea's top priority in next summer's transfer window, according to Sky Sport Italia.
The Borussia Dortmund striker has been in excellent form once again for the Bundesliga outfit this season, and continues to burnish his reputation at home and abroad.
But the Leeds-born Norway international is now at the top of Frank Lampard's wishlist, with the striker seen as a must-have by the Blues.