Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants to renew Man Utd contract

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Watford announce Nkoulou signing

2021-10-07T15:30:00Z

City want Sterling contract, not sale

2021-10-07T15:00:00Z

The Sun reports that Manchester City have no intention of parting with Raheem Sterling in January.

Amid talk of the England forward heading to Barcelona, the Premier League champions want to get him tied down on a new contract.

Everton ask about Winks

2021-10-07T14:24:54Z

CaughtOffside claims that Everton have asked Tottenham about a possible deal in January for Harry Winks.

The England international midfielder has been struggling for game time at Spurs and is open to the idea of making a move elsewhere when the next transfer window opens.

Tidjany Toure signs new PSG deal

2021-10-07T14:00:04Z

Nkoulou to join Watford

2021-10-07T13:30:00Z

Nicolas Nkoulou has agreed a deal to join Watford, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The Cameroonian defender had been a free agent but will now become Claudio Ranieri's first signing and is due to be presented in the coming hours.

Villa join Everton in scrap for Souttar

2021-10-07T12:58:22Z

Aston Villa have joined Everton in the race for Stoke defender Harry Souttar, claims Football Insider.

The towering centre-half, who has been making quite the impression with the Potters at both ends of the field, is only 22 years of age and considered to be ready for a step up into the Premier League.

Will Rudiger end up at Bayern?

2021-10-07T12:33:46Z

Bremen agree contract with youngster

2021-10-07T12:20:55Z

Juve eye Icardi and Vlahovic

2021-10-07T12:09:27Z

Mauro Icardi and Dusan Vlahovic are back in Juventus’ sights, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

With the Bianconeri in the market for another proven goalscorer, questions are being asked of where Alvaro Morata stands in a long-term project at the Allianz Stadium.

Liverpool looking at Camara

2021-10-07T11:29:40Z

Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara is a player on Liverpool’s recruitment radar, claims SporTime.

The Reds are said to have sent scouts to cast an eye over the talented 20-year-old when he has been in Europa League action this season.

Guendouzi back on track after Arsenal nightmare

2021-10-07T11:05:17Z

Matteo Guendouzi might not be the complete package yet, as his Arsenal exile is testimony to, but he has already shown that if he can get things right at Marseille, he can return to the top level stronger than ever.

For now, on an initial loan agreement back in France, he finds himself on the correct pathway.

Check out a full update on Guendouzi’s renaissance here.

Origi is an option for Barcelona

2021-10-07T10:40:31Z

Liverpool outcast Divock Origi is an option that Barcelona are willing to consider in their ongoing pursuit of more attacking talent.

Sport claims that the Belgium forward, who continues to struggle for game time at Anfield, could be pursued by La Liga giants if other targets fall out of reach.

Ruiz back on Real Madrid’s radar

2021-10-07T09:57:15Z

Fabian Ruiz is once again attracting interest from Real Madrid, reports El Nacional.

The Spain international midfielder is currently in Italy with Napoli, but could head back to his homeland in a cut-price €15 million (£13m/$17m) deal next summer.

Man City want Dembele in any Sterling deal

2021-10-07T09:04:41Z

El Nacional reports that Manchester City will ask Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele in any deal involving Raheem Sterling.

An England international winger is seeing a move to Camp Nou mooted, with a World Cup winner is running down the final year of his contract.

Spurs step up pursuit of Vlahovic

2021-10-07T08:29:30Z

Tottenham have, according to Calciomercato, entered into talks with representatives of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian frontman will not be signing a new contract in Florence and is attracting interest from teams across Europe.

Barca-linked Martinez: It's all about the project

2021-10-07T07:43:41Z

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, in an exclusive interview with Goal, has discussed his future as he continues to be linked with taking over from Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

Read the full interview on right here

Kjaer open to Milan renewal

2021-10-07T06:59:19Z

Simon Kjaer has said that he is open to a contract extension at AC Milan.

Speaking while on international duty with Denmark, the defender, whose current deal expires in 2022, told the press: “I'm no closer to a renewal with Milan but I'm still extremely happy to play for the Rossoneri.

“I feel good, I like to play and enjoy life at Milan. The club knows my position. When they want to resolve the matter, they know they can call me.”

Juve want Vlahovic & Tchouameni

2021-10-07T06:30:00Z

Juventus are planning on making moves for Dusan Vlahovic and Aurelien Tchouameni at the end of the season, Tuttosport reports.

Moves for the Fiorentina striker and Monaco midfielder would have to be accompanied by sales, however, with Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie amongst those not in the club's long-term plans.

Should either Ramsey or McKennie be sold in January, a winter move for either Ramsey or Tchouameni should not be ruled out.

MLS prospect Baker-Whiting scouted by UCL clubs

2021-10-07T03:51:45Z

Thorns suspend Wilkinson

2021-10-07T02:48:40Z

Inter and AC Milan battle over Alvarez

2021-10-06T22:55:49Z

Fierce city rivals Inter and Milan are going head-to-head over River Plate starlet Julian Alvarez, reports CalcioMercato.

Alvarez has pushed his way into the Argentina team at just 21 and proved River's hero on Sunday as he netted both goals to deliver a 2-1 Superclasico victory over Boca Juniors.

Pogba wants to renew Man Utd contract (L'Equipe)

2021-10-06T22:45:48Z

Midfielder now prepared to ignore PSG & Madrid interest

Paul Pogba has now decided to extend his stay at Manchester United, reports L'Equipe

The midfielder, who has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in recent seasons, wants to renew his contract, in return for one of the highest wage packets in Premier League history.

Juventus ready to sell Ramsey

2021-10-06T22:35:01Z

Juventus are ready to listen to offers for Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, reports the Daily Mail

Ramsey has fallen out of favour in Turin this season, and his club are considering letting him go after almost three years.

Ronaldo changed Man Utd with 'second to none' mentality - Shaw

2021-10-06T22:25:10Z

Cristiano Ronaldo has changed Manchester United with his "second to none" mentality, according to left-back Luke Shaw.

Shaw said players follow their Portuguese team-mate's example when it comes to his training focus and professionalism, with the defender believing Ronaldo's strong leadership could eventually lead to improved on-field fortunes for the entire team.

However, United's resolve is being tested early in the season as three defeats in September and a disappointing draw against Everton to begin October have cooled the warm feelings that abounded when Ronaldo first announced his shock return.

Read more here!

Premier League to approve Newcastle's Saudi takeover

2021-10-06T22:15:12Z

The Premier League is set to give the green light to the Saudi Investment Fund's takeover of Newcastle United, claims the Sun

Saudi Arabia is planning to lift the ban on beIn Sport in the country, one of the principle obstacles to the deal, which could now be completed as soon as Thursday. 