Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool set to beat Man City & Chelsea to teen left-back

Leverkusen seal €22m Palacios signing
River Plate midfielder will move to Germany in January
Bayer Leverkusen will sign Exequiel Palacios from River Plate in January, Kicker claims.
The German side have reached an agreement with the midfielder over a contract that runs until 2025 and will cost around €22 million (£18m/$25m).
Bogle to leave Derby for AC Milan?
LAFC to sign Ginella
LAFC have reached an agreement with Uruguayan midfielder Francisco Ginella, it has been reported.
The 20-year-old has impressed with Montevideo Wanderers since his breakthrough two years ago, catching the attention of the MLS side.
They will pay $2.5 million in exchange for 75% of his rights and he will sign a four-year contract with the club.
Liverpool set to beat Man City & Chelsea to teen left-back
Reds in talks with 19-year-old over January move
Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Coventry left-back Sam McCallum, according to 90min.
The 19-year-old is being tracked by several Premier League sides, including Manchester City and Chelsea, but the Reds have already opened talks with him.
Liverpool are expected to sign him in January and loan him back to Coventry for the remainder of the campaign.
Ibrahimovic not joining AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has walked away from negotiations with AC Milan.
The Swedish striker has been linked with a return to San Siro in January after his contract with LA Galaxy expires, but the two parties could not reach an agreement over a contract.
Calciomercato reports Ibrahimovic wanted an 18-month deal, but Milan were only prepared to offer him one lasting a year.