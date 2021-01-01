Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up Goretzka as Pogba replacement

Chelsea consider Hazard return (AS)
Belgian has struggled to reproduce best form in Madrid
Chelsea are weighing up a sensational west London comeback for Eden Hazard, reports AS.
Hazard has struggled to impress since leaving for Real Madrid and maintains a strong relationship with several Blues first-teamers, although the club would have to pay a hefty price to bring him back to the Premier League.
Villa keen on Bailey signing
Aston Villa have turned their attentions towards Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey, claims the Sun.
The 23-year-old could be available for £25 million ($34m) and would join ex-Norwich City man Emiliano Buendia in a new-look Villa attack for 2021-22.
PSG to move for Pogba (Marca)
Man Utd star could convince Mbappe to stay at club
Paris Saint-Germain are desperate to add Manchester United ace Paul Pogba to their ranks this summer, reports Marca.
The midfielder is close to Kylian Mbappe, and signing him could dissuade the young star from responding to Real Madrid's continued interest in his signature.
Spalletti determined to keep Koulibaly at Napoli
Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti about Kalidou Koulibaly future: “I’m ready to chain myself to keep Koulibaly here at Napoli”. 🔵 #Napoli— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2021
Napoli sources confirm there’s still no official bid from Everton or any other club for Koulibaly - despite rumours. #EFC
Man Utd line up Goretzka as Pogba replacement (Sun)
France midfielder once more the subject of exit talk
Manchester United are considering a cut-price bid for Leon Goretzka as Paul Pogba's potential heir at Old Trafford, reports the Sun.
Goretzka is out of contract in June 2022, as is Pogba, who has shown little inclination to renew his United deal.