Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Palace in advanced talks with Lampard

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Frank Lampard, Chelsea
Kane exit report disputed (football.london)

2021-05-17T22:45:00Z

The Tottenham striker may not have made an official transfer demand after all

Alasdair Gold of football.london has claimed that contrary to multiple reports from other publications, Harry Kane has not formally asked to leave Spurs.

He writes that Kane is "not the type to create problems for a club he loves" although he concedes the striker could seek a new challenge soon.

Harry Kane Tottenham 2020-21
Lazio push for D'Ambrosio

2021-05-17T22:34:00Z

Lazio are in advanced talks to sign Danilo D'Ambrosio on a free transfer, with the Inter full-back not offered a desirable extension, writes Tuttomercatoweb.

The 32-year-old has had his playing time cut this year as Antonio Conte has leaned on younger options such as Achraf Hakimi to patrol the wing areas.

Guendouzi not in Arsenal's plans

2021-05-17T22:15:00Z

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta and is likely to be sold to Marseille, according to Le10.

The 22-year-old is entering his final year under contract with the Gunners, and Marseille believe they can purchase him at a bargain price.

Guendouzi has appeared in 24 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

Palace in advanced talks with Lampard (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-05-17T22:00:00Z

The former Chelsea boss could get another crack in the Premier League after losing his previous job in January