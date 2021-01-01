Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wolves to make Traore highest earner

Nabil Fekir has opened up on his failed move to Liverpool three years ago, with the World Cup winner revealing that it was issues with his agent rather than an injury that doomed a switch from Lyon.

The Real Betis attacker was at the centre of a protracted transfer saga, with the Reds attempting to pry him away from Lyon in 2018.

The hopes of the France international, victorious at the World Cup that summer, were apparently scuppered by a medical issue with the deal all but done - but now Fekir says that it was his management that sunk the swap in the end.

