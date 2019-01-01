president Uli Hoeness says the German FA (DFB) have to throw their support behind Manuel Neuer amid calls for him to be replaced by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The goalkeeper has been hot on Neuer's heels for some time but Hoeness thinks the argument has been led by anti-Bayern sections of the German press.

"I think it's a joke," Hoeness said on Sport1. "The west German press totally supports Ter Stegen. I do not see any support from the south German press.

"The hierarchy must be clear and say: Manuel Neuer is the number one. He has been the best goalkeeper in the world for many years."