Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba's agent in talks with Real Madrid

Pogba's agent in talks with Real Madrid
Mino Raiola is making some big demands to bring his client to the Bernabeu
Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is in talks with Real Madrid over a transfer for his client, according to Le10Sport.
The Manchester United midfielder is understood to be interested in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer to join up with his fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.
Raiola is demanding a €18 million (£16m/$20m) commission for his client's transfer, as well as assurances Pogba will be among the three highest-paid Madrid players.
Mislintat to become Stuttgart sporting director
Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is set to take over as Stuttgart's sporting director, reports Kicker.
Mislintat abruptly left Arsenal in February after only 14 months in his role, following his reputation-making stint as chief scout at Borussia Dortmund.
The 46-year-old may take over a team in the second division with Stuttgart currently in 16th in the Bundesliga and currently on course for the promotion-relegation playoff.
Rodriguez interested in Napoli move
James Rodriguez is interested in a move to Napoli, according to his father-in-law.
The Colombia star is nearing the end of a two-year loan with Bayern Munich, with his future at parent club Real Madrid still up in the air.
Rodriguez may be heading for a reunion with former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who currently manages Napoli.
“My daughter Daniela told me that he has a great relationship with Carlo Ancelotti and would be happy to reunite with him," Hernan Ospina told Radio Kiss Kiss.
West Brom to offer Neil managerial role
West Brom are set to offer Alex Neil the their managerial position, according to The Telegraph.
Neil is currently managing Preston North End, where he has helped the Lilywhites stay near playoff contention for two seasons in a row.
The Baggies are willing to pay Preston around £650,000 in compensation to land Neil.
Lyon and Napoli chasing Bennacer
Lyon and Napoli are both looking to sign Empoli midfielder Ismael Bennacer, reports Le10Sport.
Bennacer, 21, left Arsenal in 2017 and has been flourishing with his new side, first in Serie B last year and now in Serie A this term.
Napoli have already made a bid of €16 million (£14m/$18m) for the Algeria international, with Lyon likely to follow suit.