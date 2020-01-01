Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG & Man City convinced Messi will move in 2021

Mikel Arteta has admitted he understands questions about his position at following the team's latest setback, but is focused on turning their fortunes around.

The Gunnes fell to a 2-1 defeat to at Goodison Park on Saturday, to extend their winless run in the Premier League to seven games.

With securing a 1-1 draw at Newcastle later on Saturday, Arsenal are now only four points above the relegation places.

Read the full story here on Goal!