Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG & Man City convinced Messi will move in 2021

James wanted on loan by Brighton
Brighton are lining up a loan move for out of favour Manchester United player Daniel James, reports the Sun.
The winger has barely featured in 2020-21 and was the subject of an enquiry from the Seagulls last summer.
Arteta 'understands' questions over his future
Mikel Arteta has admitted he understands questions about his position at Arsenal following the team's latest setback, but is focused on turning their fortunes around.
The Gunnes fell to a 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, to extend their winless run in the Premier League to seven games.
With Fulham securing a 1-1 draw at Newcastle later on Saturday, Arsenal are now only four points above the relegation places.
Rice a transfer priority for Lampard
PSG & Man City convinced Messi will move in 2021
Both sides will go all-out for summer transfer
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are certain that 2020-21 will be Lionel Messi's last season at Barcelona, reports 90 Min.
The Argentine tried to leave in the summer, and while Barca hold out hope of retaining their star both their European rivals will leave no stone unturned in their hopes of landing him when the current campaign comes to a close.
FC Dallas close on two new signings
Jones set for Man Utd exit
Manchester United defender Phil Jones is set to leave the club in January, reports the Daily Star.
West Brom and Derby are interested in taking the 28-year-old on a loan deal.
Barca presidential candidate makes Bellerin top target
Arsenal full-back began his career in Catalunya
Joan Laporta has made Arsenal's Hector Bellerin his top transfer priority should he once more become Barcelona president, claims the Mirror.
The ex-Blaugrana chief is prepared to pay up to £22 million to repatriate the right-back, who left Barca for Arsenal aged 16.