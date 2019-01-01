Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona's talks to sign Neymar stall

I count on Bale and James 100 per cent – Zidane
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have "100 per cent" of his backing but refused to rule out their sales before the end of the transfer window.
Bale and James have been strongly linked with a Madrid exit throughout the close season, but so far, the club have been unable to shift them.
Celtic consider Taylor as Tierney replacement
Celtic have scouted Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor as they search for a replacement for Kieran Tierney, reports the Daily Record.
The Scottish champions watched Taylor in action for Kilmarnock in their game against Hamilton on Saturday.
Scotland international Tierney completed a £25 million ($30m) switch to Arsenal last week.
Pellegrini set for Cagliari return
Juventus full-back Luca Pellegrini is to re-join Cagliari on loan, according to Tuttosport.
The 20-year-old will travel to Sardinia on Monday to finalise a return to the club where he spent the second half of last season.
Pellegrini only joined Juventus earlier this summer from Roma in a deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola go the other way, but the club are happy for him to be loaned out for another season.
Perisic set for Bayern medical
Inter midfielder Ivan Perisic is due to undergo a medical at Bayern Munich, reports Corriere Dello Sport.
The Croatia international is heading to Germany after the two clubs agreed terms on a season-long loan with the option to buy.
Perisic wasn't included in the Inter squad for their pre-season friendly against Valencia as he looks to finalise his move to the Bundesliga champions.
Pogba insists he's happy at Manchester United
France midfielder speaks out after a summer of speculation
Paul Pogba says he is fully committed to Manchester United despite a summer that saw him heavily linked with an Old Trafford exit.
Real Madrid and Juventus were among the clubs to be linked with the Frenchman, who hinted during the close season that he was ready for a new challenge after three seasons back in the Premier League.
Napoli close on Lozano
Napoli are closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven forward Hirving Lozano, according to Calciomercato.
Lozano's agent, Mino Raiola, has flown to Naples for talks in an attempt to wrap up a deal.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been open in his desire to sign the Mexico international, admitting that the club had been tracking the 24-year-old since January.
Neymar transfer talks stall
Barca frustrated with negotiations
Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona over a deal for Neymar have stalled, according to Sport.
PSG are ready to let the Brazilian leave the club this summer but Barca believe the French side are being unnecessarily tough in their negotiations.
The Catalan side also insist that Nelson Semedo will not be included in any deal for the 27-year-old, especially as they believe PSG do not value him highly enough.