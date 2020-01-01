Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City set to swoop for Inter striker Martinez

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Lautaro Martinez Inter Shakhtar Europa League
Getty

Pato quits Sao Paulo

2020-08-21T23:30:57Z

Alexandre Pato has announced that he will depart Sao Paulo via Instagram.

PSG eyeing Bayern star Pavard

2020-08-21T22:55:35Z

Paris Saint-Germain are seeking to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, according to L'Equipe.

FCB have reportedly placed an asking price of around €45 million (£40m/$52m) on the World Cup winner, who can play at right or centre-back.

Leeds chase Koch after giving up on White

2020-08-21T22:50:44Z

Leeds are ready to move for Freiburg defender Robin Koch, according to The Sun.

The £20 million-rated ($26m) centre-back is also wanted by Tottenham.

The newly promoted side have given up on signing Ben White from Brighton and have now turned their attention to other targets.

I’m not sure I’ll be Inter manager next season – Conte

2020-08-21T22:40:13Z

Inter head coach Antonio Conte has said that he may not be at San Siro next term.

The Italian saw his side lose 3-2 to Sevilla on Friday, ending a campaign that has seen his at odds with Inter's hierarchy. 

Get the full story on Goal right here

Antonio Conte Inter Europa League final
Getty Images

Man Utd to sign teenage star Hansen-Aaroen, Tromso confirm

2020-08-21T22:30:35Z

Norwegian side Tromso have confirmed Isak Hansen-Aaroen has left the club after agreeing to sign for Manchester United.

The forward made his senior debut for Tromso at age 15 and is considered a star of the future.

Get the full story here.

Man City set to swoop for Inter striker Martinez

2020-08-21T22:20:14Z

Pep wants to beat Barca to attacking ace

Manchester City want to sign Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, according to The Sun.

The striker has been chased by Barcelona, with an £81 million ($107m) price tag on his head.