Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lose interest in Conte

Juventus to go for Vlahovic in January
Juventus will make a bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.
The Serie A side have been heavily linked to the attacker but Tuttosport reports they do not want to wait until the end of the season to get him.
But they will need to get rid of some players before they can afford his salary, with Aaron Ramsey the top candidate to be offloaded.
Torino to sell Edera in January
Torino are working on offloading Simone Edera in January, according to Calciomercato.
The attacker suffered a bad knee injury last season and is close to recovery, but he will not continue his career with the Serie A side.
Inter to sell Eriksen
Inter have confirmed they are looking to sell Christian Eriksen to a team in another country so that the midfielder can continue his career.
The Denmark international has been fitted with a defibrillator after going into cardiac arrest on the field during the Euro 2020 match against Finland, which leaves him unable to feature in Italy.
Xavi wants Coman at Barcelona
Xavi wants Barcelona to sign Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich after the former midfielder takes charge of the first team, Sport claims.
The Spaniard is set to take over as coach at Camp Nou and he has told the club leaders that he wants Coman to be one of his first signings.
Liverpool to resolve Salah future before January (Football Insider)
Reds want to tie striker down long-term
Liverpool will likely concede in their stalemate with Mohamed Salah over the forward's contract demands as they intend to have hm tied down before the January window, per Football Insider.
The Egypt international - arguably the form player in world football right now - is currently contracted through the summer of 2023.
While Salah has not indicated a desire to leave Anfield, his contract demands have left both parties at loggerheads - but now the club look set to fold in order to keep him on Merseyside.
Dehmie eyes Australia call
Brisbane Roar star Cyrus Dehmie has knocked back an approach from Liberia at international level after setting his sights on playing for Australia, per FTBL.
The striker, who arrived in the country as a refugee in 2010, was born in the Ivory Coast but would have qualified for Liberia through his parents.
Now however, he will look to force his way into contention for the Socceroos.
Koulibaly would make City move
Kalidou Koulibaly would only leave Napoli to join Manchester City, Barcelona or Real Madrid, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.
The Serie A man has quashed any talk that he could make a switch to bitter rivals Juventus.
But he has not closed the door on a move abroad, either to Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions, or a pair of Spanish heavyweights.
Barca close in on Xavi deal
Barcelona are already preparing paperworks and contracts to appoint Xavi Hernández as new manager once deal-termination process with Al Sadd will be completed. 📑🤝 #FCB #FCBlive— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2021
After manager issue resolved, board focus will be on Dembélé, Gavi and Araújo new contracts. #Barça
Insigne not interested in contract talk
Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne will not be drawn by talk of his contract situation.
“You always think about the same thing,” Insigne, whose current deal expires next summer, told Sky Sport Italia after Napoli's 3-0 win over Bologna on Thursday.
“I only think about playing. The President and my agent take care of the other things.”
Allegri makes McKennie U-turn
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has experienced a change of heart over the future of USMNT international Weston McKennie, claims TuttoJuve.
Allegri has been impressed with McKennie's recent displays and is now set to include him in his plans.
Dybala to extend Juventus deal until 2026
🚨Paulo Dybala renueva con Juventus.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) October 28, 2021
*️⃣Ya hay acuerdo total para extender el contrato que vencía en junio de 2022 hasta 2026.
*️⃣En los próximos días, ✍️ y será oficializado.
Arsenal alert to potential Zakaria signing
Arsenal are paying close attention to Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Dennis Zakaria, according to the Sun.
The 24-year-old is yet to renew his contract and could be available on a free transfer this summer.
Ferdinand warns Newcastle not to sign superstars
Ex-Newcastle United favourite Les Ferdinand believes his club should stay away from big names when it comes to reinforcing their squad.
“The priority is to get the team out of the relegation zone," he explained to the Sun.
“They’ve got to wait until January so it’s about planning and making money available to attract the players they’re going to need.
“It’s no quick fix. You’re going to have to bring in certain players to help you out of the predicament right now.
Van de Beek and Bailly seek Man Utd assurances
Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly are unsettled at Manchester United and want assurances over their future, reports the Sun.
The pair have barely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and feel ostracised from United's plans.
Xavi set for Barcelona job
Barcelona idol Xavi will soon be unveiled as the Catalans' next coach, reports Sport.
Al-Sadd will not stand in the way of his dream to take over at Camp Nou, and his debut on the bench could occur as soon as November 6, when Barca take on Celta.
Salah told to ignore Madrid & Barca interest
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been advised to turn a deaf ear to approaches from Real Madrid and Barcelona and stay at Anfield.
“Do you know what he has on his side as well? There aren’t too many places he can go," former England striker Darren Bent told TalkSport.
“If Barca or Real came in for me right now and I’m at Liverpool, I would stay where I am.”
Velez star Almada nears Atlanta move
Thiago Almada is expected to join MLS side Atlanta in the next transfer window, player confirms: “Yes, the deal between Vélez and Atlanta United for December seems almost completed”, Almada told @tycsports. 🇦🇷🤝 #AtlantaUtd #MLS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2021
It was almost done last summer and still on track. https://t.co/nZFySGTAnc
Man Utd lose interest in Conte
Italian's expensive demands give Solskjaer new hope
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may win a reprieve as Manchester United manager after the club cooled its interest in Antonio Conte, claims the Daily Star.
The ex-Chelsea and Inter boss wants a three-and-a-half year contract worth around £18 million a season, far more than United are willing to pay.