Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Van de Beek in Varane deal

Tadic wanted by Milan

2021-07-03T23:30:01Z

Ajax star Dusan Tadic is being targeted by Milan this summer.

Tuttomercato believes that a deal could take place for around €15 million (£12.9m/$17.8m).

Real Madrid want Man Utd's Van de Beek as part of Varane deal

2021-07-03T22:54:15Z

Old Trafford flop wanted in deal for France star

Real Madrid have told Manchester United that they will take Donny van de Beek off their hands on loan as part of a deal for Raphael Varane.

The Sun reports that Los Blancos also want €50 million for the France international centre-back.

Given Van de Beek's struggles at Man Utd since signing from Ajax, this could be an attractive deal.

Ryan heading to Spain

2021-07-03T22:44:34Z

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan has been linked with a move to Real Sociedad by El Diario Vasco.

Ryan previously turned out with Valencia and after losing his place at Brighton had been linked with Arsenal, where he spent last season on loan, and Celtic.

Atletico Madrid consider another loan for Dembele

2021-07-03T22:41:59Z

Atletico Madrid see Moussa Dembele as a possible option to offer support to Luis Suarez next season, Marca reports.

The Lyon striker failed to make an impression in the second half of last term, during a loan spell, but won over the coaching staff with his professional attitude. 

Van Bronckhorst open to Netherlands post

2021-07-03T22:23:39Z

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is open to holding talks over becoming next Netherlands boss, he has told De Telegraaf.

Previously, Henk ten Cate said he would reject the role. 

Sancho: I'm not thinking of Man Utd

2021-07-03T22:16:30Z

Jadon Sancho says that he will not think about his move to Manchester United while England remain in Euro 2020, declining to answer questions about the recently announced deal.

