Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fernandes has heart set on Man United move

have completed the signing of left-back Renan Lodi from Athletico Paranaense.

The 21-year-old full-back has put pen-to-paper on a six year deal in the Spanish capital.

After completing the deal, Lodi said: “I’m very happy to be here and arrive to a big club. I’m very happy to be able to work alongside Simeone, he is one of the best coaches.”