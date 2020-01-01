Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Greenwood set for lucrative new Man Utd deal

Man City move for Gremio starlet
Manchester City are looking to complete a deal for Gremio youngster Diego Rosa, according to the Daily Mail.
Rosa will only be free to move in October when he turns 18, but the midfielder has made a big impression in both Gremio's youth divisions and the Brazil Under-17s.
Lanzini and Balbuena can leave West Ham
West Ham United will consider offers for Manuel Lanzini and Fabian Balbuena, claims the Sun.
David Moyes is looking to overhaul his squad this summer, with relegation now virtually impossible following Friday's 3-1 defeat of Watford.
Barca not planning Xavi approach
Barcelona will not move to replace Quique Setien with Xavi in the immediate future, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The legendary midfielder has long been linked with the coach's job at Camp Nou, but the troubled atmosphere around Barca appears to rule out his return from Qatar.
Winks' Tottenham future in doubt
Tottenham's pursuit of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could force Harry Winks out of the club, reports the Mirror.
Spurs are among a number of clubs interested in the Denmark midfielder, and Winks is the most likely candidate to make way should they close a deal with Southampton.
Gerrard looks for new striker at Rangers
Steven Gerrard is keen to add another striker to his ranks at Rangers.
“Hopefully you will see some additions if we can pull off what we are trying to do in the transfer market," the ex-Liverpool star explained to reporters per the Daily Record.
“It was quite evident after the winter break, when we were getting suspensions or Jermain had his injuries, that we lacked a bit of firepower.
“So that is definitely one area we are looking at."
Greenwood set for lucrative new Man Utd deal
Teenager will double current wages with second contract in 12 months
Mason Greenwood is set to be rewarded with his second new Manchester United contract in less than 12 months, reports the Mirror.
The teenager is in line for a pay-raise of almost 100 per cent, pushing his weekly salary up to around £40,000.