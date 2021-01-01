Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dembele offered Barcelona renewal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Dembele Barcelona 2021
Dembele offered Barcelona renewal (RAC)

2021-09-01T22:55:32Z

The forward remains injured from Euro 2020 but still has a contract meeting scheduled this month

Ousmane Dembele will be offered a Barcelona renewal this month following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to RAC.

Dembele is still recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained with France in June, but his club is apparently eager to ensure he stays beyond this campaign.

Tait signs with Hibernian

2021-09-01T22:45:59Z