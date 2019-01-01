Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and City to battle for Sancho

are considering multiple attacking options, including Alexis Sanchez, after Edin Dzeko elected to extend his contract at , reports Gianlucadimarzio.com.

Dzeko had been among Inter's top targets, but with him off the market, 's Sanchez is among the four players being looked at.

The other three include Fernando Llorente, Ante Rebic and a possible swap of Arkadiusz Milik for Mauro Icardi.