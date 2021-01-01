Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi willing to take pay cut to land Haaland at Barcelona

Arsenal are planning on opening talks with Emile Smith Rowe over a new contract.

The midfielder has impressed for the Gunners this season and Mikel Arteta is keen to reward him for his performances.

"We are going to have that discussion," Arteta said to Sky Sports when asked about his chances of a new deal.

"I think Emile has earned the right to look at that situation because of the performances that he has produced. He's very much engaged and wants to continue with us, that's for sure."