Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea line up £50m Lewandowski move

Man Utd target Trippier house-hunting in Cheshire
Manchester United target Kieran Trippier has been spotted looking at property close to Old Trafford, claims the Sun.
The Atletico Madrid and England full-back is interested in buying Raheem Sterling's Cheshire mansion amid strong links to the City star's rivals.
Barca set to release Lenglet
Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to dispense with defender Clement Lenglet, reports Sport.
The club hope to farm out the Frenchman on an initial loan deal with a compulsory purchase option, although it is not yet clear which teams are being targeted as potential suitors.
Liverpool's Davies set to leave for Sheffield United
Liverpool defender Ben Davies will leave the club this summer without playing a single minute of first-team football, reports the Sun.
Davies was an emergency signing in January from Preston due to Liverpool's injury woes, but will now drop back down to the Championship on loan at Sheffield United.
Arsenal hope to clinch Sambi Lokonga deal
Arsenal are hoping to seal the arrival of Albert Sambi Lokonga within the next week, according to the Daily Mail.
The Anderlecht midfielder could join before Wednesday, when the Gunners fly to Florida to continue their pre-season preparations.
Chelsea line up £50m Lewandowski move
Poland star is top priority after failure to land Haaland
Chelsea are preparing a bid to tempt Robert Lewandowski away from Bayern Munich, claims the Sun.
Lewandowski is now the Blues' top target in attack after they failed in their efforts to sign Erling Haaland, and hope a bid worth £50 million will convince Bayern to sell the 32-year-old.
Alisson set for Liverpool contract extension
Liverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages. 🔴 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2021
Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with #LFC. 🇧🇷