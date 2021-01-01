Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea ready offer for AC Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma

Davis to carry on past this season
Rangers midfielder Steven Davis has said he intends to play on beyond this season, as his contract with the league leaders enters its final months.
"I don't tend to look too far ahead," the 36-year-old said. "I feel good at the minute and as you can clearly see I'm enjoying my football. How could you not with the season we've had so far?
"So I don't see myself finishing up at the end of the season."
Toronto FC make major offer to Santos Borre
Toronto FC have offered a $15 million, three-year contract to River Plate forward Rafael Santos Borre, reports UOL.
The 25-year-old, who also has options in Europe, will see his contract with River expire in June.
Inter Miami under MLS investigation for Matuidi signing
Inter Miami's signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi will be investigated by MLS, the league has confirmed.
The 33-year-old joined the Florida side from Juventus in a free transfer last summer. There have now been questions raised as to whether the David Beckham-owned side looked to evade the league's roster rules when signing the World Cup winner.
Rapids sign Rubio to two-year contract extension
We're keeping @DiegoRubio_ in burgundy 👏— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 5, 2021
Orlando City could be sold
Orlando City owner Flavio Augusto da Silva is in talks to sell the team to the Wilf family, reports The Athletic.
Augusto da Silva, who bought the team in 2013, has been exploring a potential sale for several years.
The Wilf family owns the NFL's Minnesota Vikings and has a minority stake in MLS side Nashville SC.
Sheffield United owners want to demote Wilder
Brief update on Chris Wilder at Sheffield United. Owners essentially wish him to become head coach. DoF to be appointed above him. It's a broken relationship.— Ian Ladyman (@Ian_Ladyman_DM) March 5, 2021
Spurs set sights on Sabitzer
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is targeting RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer ahead of the summer transfer window, reports the Express.
Spurs have also been linked to Torino's Sasa Lukic this summer, although competition will be fierce.
Sabitzer, meanwhile, is another primary target for Mourinho, who is looking to bolster the squad with another midfielder this summer.
Leaving Chelsea was the 'perfect decision for my career', says Boga
Jeremie Boga has said his decision to leave Chelsea for Sassuolo was "perfect" for his career.
The 24-year-old winger was with Chelsea from the age of 12, but went to Italy in 2018 to further his senior career.
USMNT defender signs extension with Rapids
U.S. men's national team fullback Sam Vines has signed a new deal with the Colorado Rapids, the club announced.
Vines has signed a four-year extension that runs through 2025.
“We’re delighted to extend Sam’s future in Burgundy,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “In two short years, Sam has grown from being a promising Homegrown Player to becoming one of the best left-backs in the league and a member of the national team. He’s got a bright future ahead of him and we look forward to seeing his continued development with the club.
Werder Bremen target Harroui
Werder Bremen are considering a move for Sparta midfielder Abdou Harroui, according to Bild.
The 23-year-old has impressed in the Eredivisie this season and the German side believe he would strengthen their midfield.
AC Milan & Napoli move for Hellas Verona star Zaccagni
AC Milan and Napoli are lurking around Hellas Verona midfielder Mattia Zaccagni, says Calciomercato.
Napoli approached Hellas for him in January but were turned down and could return in the summer, while Milan will move for him if they cannot get Hakan Calhanoglu to extend his contract.
Chelsea target Konate
TRUE ✅ @ChelseaFC is still interested in @IbrahimaKonate_ Zsolt Lőw, Assistant Coach of @TTuchelofficial, knows the Player from common times at Leipzig, and he should try to convince Konaté pic.twitter.com/k807QNCBCV— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 5, 2021
New York Red Bulls sign Harper from Celtic
🇺🇸➡️🏴➡️🇺🇸— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) March 5, 2021
We've signed Cameron Harper from @CelticFC! Welcome, @Cameron__Harper!
📰➡️ https://t.co/6n29nYS1Om@Verizon | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/PLLKsQFmWc
Liverpool keen on Koulibaly (Sport Bild)
Napoli defender on Reds' radar
Liverpool are keen on signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the summer transfer window, claims Sport Bild.
The Senegal international has been linked with the Reds for some time and could be targeted after reports that his asking price in Italy has dropped.
Oscar targets ambitious Chelsea return
Former Chelsea star Oscar has stated his desire to return to Stamford Bridge four years on from making a £60 million ($83m) move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.
He has told talkSPORT: "Of course, Chelsea don’t like to buy too many older players, which is normal because it’s a top team from Europe, but I will try my best to be fit to finish there."
Arsenal & West Ham made aware of Toney asking price
Arsenal and West Ham have been informed that it will take £30 million ($41m) to prise Ivan Toney from Brentford’s clutches, reports football.london.
The in-form striker, who has 25 goals to his name this season, has been attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.
Chelsea confident in Haaland chase (ESPN)
Blues believe they can land BVB star
Chelsea are, according to ESPN, confident that they can win the race for Erling Haaland whenever a transfer scramble is sparked.
The Borussia Dortmund striker has been linked with leading clubs across Europe, but the Blues believe they can lure him to Stamford Bridge.
Baumgartner signs new Hoffenheim contract
🔷 #Baumi2025 🔷— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) March 5, 2021
Christoph #Baumgartner has extended his #TSG contract by two years and will remain at the club until 30th June 2025 ✍️
We're looking forward to many more goals from the heel of #Baumi 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0vx11QrIgn
Grosso sacked by Sion
Former World Cup-winning Italy defender Fabio Grosso has been sacked as manager of FC Sion.
Grosso joined at the start of the season after a spell at Brescia but a 3-0 home defeat to Lugano on Thursday left the two-time Swiss champions in the relegation play-off spot, off the bottom of the table on goal difference alone.
How Arsenal missed out on Sancho, Pulisic and Bellingham
Arsenal's former head of youth recruitment, Steve Morrow, has told Goal how close the Gunners came to signing Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic and Jude Bellingham.
Imbula heads to Portugal
Former Marseille and Stoke midfielder Giannelli Imbula is set to sign for Portuguese side Portimonense, reports l'Equipe.
The 28-year-old has been a free agent since a brief stint in Russia with Sochi last year.
However, with the registration window closed, Imbula won't be available to play for his new side until next season.
Hamsik set for Gothenburg move
Former Napoli captain Marek Hamsik is set to join Swedish side IFK Gothenburg, claims SportExpressen.
The report says the Slovakia international, 33, has been in negotiations for days with only a few details left to be agreed.
Hamsik left Napoli in 2019 to join Dalian Professional, after 12 years and more than 500 games in Naples.
Bernat to snub Barca for PSG stay (Le Parisien)
Left-back set for new contract
Paris Saint-Germain left-back Juan Bernat is set to snub reported interest from Barcelona to sign a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants, according to Le Parisien.
It is claimed an announcement from the club is "imminent" regarding a new deal for the 28-year-old.
Karius keen to spend last year of contract away from Liverpool
Loris Karius is eager to spend the final year of his Liverpool contract away from Anfield, with the German goalkeeper open to the idea of extending his loan spell at Union Berlin.
He has told Sport Bild: "I still have a contract with Liverpool until 2022. But of course I can imagine staying in Berlin if everything fits."
Spurs & Leicester keen on €80m defender
Roma defender Roger Ibanez is registering on the recruitment radars of Tottenham and Leicester, according to Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old is highly regarded across Europe, but he will not come cheap as there is an €80 million (£69m/$95m) release clause in his contract.
Arsenal remain keen on Aouar
Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar remains a top transfer target for Arsenal, claims Calciomercato.
The Gunners were heavily linked with the France international in 2020 and are ready to explore that option again when the summer window swings open.
Arsenal ready to sell Lacazette
Arsenal are ready to sell Alexandre Lacazette for the right price in the summer, reports football.london.
Lacazette signed a five-year contract when he joined in 2017, so this summer would be the last chance to bring in a sizeable fee for him unless he signs a new deal.
Man Utd & Leipzig make Moriba offers (Mundo Deportivo)
Midfielder recently broke through at Barcelona
Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba has offers from Manchester United and RB Leipzig, claims Mundo Deportivo.
The 18-year-old has broken into the Barca first team this season, making his debut in La Liga in a 5-1 win over Deportivo Alaves last month.
The report claims Moriba's first preference would be to stay at Camp Nou.
West Ham tracking Leeds goalkeeper Meslier
West Ham are keeping tabs on Leeds goalkeeper Ilian Meslier, according to Football Insider.
Current keeper Lukasz Fabianski is out of contract at the end of the season but the Hammers have a one-year extension option in his deal.
Nevertheless, with the former Arsenal stopper turning 36 next month, West Ham are said to be considering other options.
Ings contract situation adds pressure - Hasenhuttl
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl thinks Danny Ings' uncertain contract situation could be affecting his form on the pitch.
Ings, linked with Manchester City and Tottenham, is out of contract in 2022 and has scored only once in eight league games - with the Saints only taking one point in that spell.
“I speak sometimes with him about this and I can imagine that you get more pressure when you are not committing to one way, our way for example,” said Hasenhuttl.
“He has his reasons why he doesn’t do it and that gives himself a little bit of pressure maybe - but I think he is experienced enough to handle this.”
Milan face fight for Zambo Anguissa
AC Milan may still hold an interest in Andre Zambo Anguissa, reports CalcioMercato, but they face a battle to sign him from Fulham.
It is claimed MIlan were offered the midfielder on a loan-to-buy deal last summer.
Ismael Bennacer's injury problems have been an issue for Milan this season but Fulham are unlikely to offer a discount on a player who has become a first-team regular this season.
Montero makes Seattle return
NEWS | Sounders FC signs Fredy Montero— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 4, 2021
Welcome home, Fredy! 🏡
📝 https://t.co/YZKgaDHrxT pic.twitter.com/nVHLp2WpVa
Everton join Roma and PSG in Arias race
Everton, Roma and Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sign Santiago Arias this summer.
Kicker reports Atletico Madrid are already in talks with suitors of the the Colombia international, who is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen this season.
Wilder to leave Sheffield United?
Chris Wilder could leave Sheffield United at the end of the season over a clash with the club’s owner.
The Daily Mail claims the coach is at odds with Prince Abdullah over the club’s transfer strategy and plans to hire a director of football.
Inter to move for Juventus goalkeeper Perin
Inter hope to sign Matteo Perin from Juventus, according to InterLive.
The Serie A side are looking for a goalkeeper to provide cover for Samir Handanovic and see Perin as an ideal candidate.
Juventus are open to selling him and Inter hope to convince them to let him go by offering attacking midfielder Matias Vecino in exchange.
AC Milan plot Vazquez bid
AC Milan are considering a summer move for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez, says Cope.The Rossoneri are monitoring Vazquez’s situation at the Spanish giants and will try to snap him up on a free transfer if he does not extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.
Leicester and Brighton eye Koln winger Jakobs
Koln star Ismail Jakobs is being monitored by Premier League sides Leicester and Brighton.
The Daily Mail says the Foxes and Seagulls are considering a summer bid for the 21-year-old winger.
Man City eye €40m Atalanta star Gosens (Virgilio)
Inter and Juventus also interested in left-back
Manchester City are considering a move for Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens, according to Virgilio.
The Germany international has attracted interest from Juventus and Inter recently, but City are the latest to enter the frame.Atalanta are said to be demanding around €40 million (£34m/$48m) for the 26-year-old.
Leicester close to £15m Edouard deal
Leicester are close to signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic, The Daily Mail claims.
The striker wants to make the switch to the Foxes, who will have to pay around £15 million ($21m) to land him this summer.
Chelsea to make Donnarumma offer (Libero Quotidiano)
Blues ready to snap goalkeeper up on free transfer
Chelsea are ready to offer Gianluigi Donnarumma a contract worth €10.5 million (£9m/$13m) per season, Libero Quotidiano reports.The goalkeeper will leave AC Milan on a free transfer this summer when his contract expires and the Blues hope to lure him to London to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Musiala signs long-term Bayern Munich deal
Jamal Musiala has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich over a contract extension, Sky reports.
The 18-year-old will be tied to the club until 2026 and will earn around €5 million per year.