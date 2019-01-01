Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Several Real Madrid stars against Mourinho appointment

Several Real Madrid stars against Mourinho appointment
The Portuguese boss feuded with several players during his last stint at the Bernabeu
Several senior Real Madrid players are vehemently against Jose Mourinho taking over as manager, reports the Daily Mail.
Sergio Ramos feuded with Mourinho during the Portuguese's last stint in charge, and has vowed to leave in the summer should the manager return.
Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Karim Benzema are also against Mourinho's appointment, but club president Florentino Perez has said his players will have no way in the matter.
Guardiola on Gundogan: 'If he doesn't want to stay he has to leave'
Pep Guardiola has delivered an ultimatum to Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who has yet to renew his deal with the club.
The 28-year-old has a deal with City through the end of next sesaon, and Guardiola is keen to see the German international commit his future to the club.
But Guardiola has also made it clear that doesn't want to convince a player to stay who doesn't want to be with City.
Guardiola open to staying at City through 2023
Pep Guardiola has told friends he is open to staying at Manchester City through the 2022-23 season, The Telegraph reports.
Guardiola's current deal runs through the 2020-21 campaign, but the manager is considering extending his contract an additional two seasons beyond that.
Should he stay through 2023, Guardiola would have been at the helm of City for seven seasons.
Butragueno dodges question over Solari's Madrid future
Real Madrid's director of institutional relations Emilio Butragueno refused to confirm Santiago Solari would remain at the club beyond Sunday's win over Valladolid.
The Blancos struggled to overcome their opponents on Sunday, with the 4-1 scoreline not indicative of how close the game was.
The manager is expected to depart after a disappointing campaign that reached a low point with last week's shocking Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax.
Ajax sign Huntelaar & Mazraoui to new deals
Ajax have signed Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Noussair Mazraoui to new contracts.
Huntelaar's deal was set to expire at the end of the season, and has been extended one more campaign. The 35-year-old striker has 10 league goals this season.
Mazraoui, 21, has seen his deal extended one more season through 2022. The right-back has made 37 total appearances for Ajax this season.