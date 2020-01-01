Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City lining up Pochettino to replace Guardiola

QPR agree fee for Dykes
Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes is set to join QPR after the two clubs agreed a £2 million fee, reports the Daily Mail.
Dykes' arrival comes with QPR expecting Eberechi Eze to depart for a Premier League side this summer.
Man City eyeing Pochettino if Guardiola departs
The former Spurs coach is on their radar
Manchester City could lock in Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, claims The Sun.
Pep Gaurdiola's long-term future at the Etihad is in some doubt with the Spaniard yet to commit beyond next season.
City are big fans of Pochettino with the former Tottenham boss keen to coach again in England.
Scholes tips Sancho for Man Utd move
Paul Scholes has tipped Jadon Sancho for a Manchester United move after the Red Devils crashed out of Europe against Sevilla on Sunday evening.
The former Red Devil has called on the club to spend over the off-season on players like Sancho to ensure they start winning silverware again.
Chelsea eyeing Stones and Dunk
Chelsea are ready to sign defenders John Stones and Lewis Dunk, reports the Mirror.
The Blues are eager to bring Stones in on loan from Manchester City, while Dunk is valued at £40 million (€44m/$52m) by Brighton and Chelsea will have to splash the cash to land him on a permanent deal.