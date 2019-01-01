The Belgian forward has been linked with a move to Inter

Romelu Lukaku will not force his way out of this summer amidst reports of a potential switch to , reports the Mirror.

The Belgian striker is reportedly a top target for Antonio Conte and talks are underway regarding a transfer, with the Red Devils valuing the 26-year-old at £80 million ($100m).

Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorelli, wishes to remain respectful to Manchester United and is unwilling to upset the club's fans in forcing a move to .