Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland lined up as Barca's Messi successor

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Chris Turner has tipped David de Gea to leave Old Trafford rather than compete with Dean Henderson for the No. 1 shirt.

“Henderson looks like he could be United’s keeper for the next 10 years,” said Turner. “I’m not sure when the shift will come, but if Dean keeps his place against Brighton after the international break the writing will be on the wall for De Gea," Turner told the Mirror.

“Let’s be clear, though, De Gea has done nothing wrong. He is still a world-class keeper and has proved himself time and again."