Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal targeting RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate

Milan set sights on Fulham star Anguissa
Milan have set their sights on Fulham star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants are lining up the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Ismael Bennacer, who has been heavily linked with a move away from San Siro.
Anguissa has featured in 29 games across all competitions for Fulham so far in 2020-21.
Bielsa eager to lure Costa to Leeds
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is eager to lure Douglas Costa to Elland Road - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Juventus winger, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, could be available for €11 million in the summer transfer window.
Beilsa has long been an admirer of Costa and is hoping Leeds can broker a deal for the 30-year-old when the market reopens.
Rennes appoint new head coach
[PROS]— Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) March 4, 2021
✍ Le Stade Rennais F.C. est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Bruno Génésio à la tête de l’équipe première. L’entraîneur de 54 ans s’est engagé jeudi avec les Rouge et Noir jusqu'en juin 2023.
Degemer mat Bruno ! 🤝
---#AllezRennes#ToutDonner 💪🔴⚫
Barcelona target Soucek (Todofichajes)
West Ham star touted for Camp Nou switch
Barcelona have identified West Ham midfielder Thomas Soucek as a transfer target - according to Todofichajes.
The Spanish giants are weighing up a summer move for the 26-year-old, who still has three years left to run on his current contract.
Soucek has scored eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances for West Ham this season.
Pogba must improve if he wants to stay at United - Nani
Paul Pogba must improve if he wants to stay at Manchester United, according to Nani.
Pogba has struggled for form and fitness since returning to United from Juventus in 2016, with the 2020-21 campaign proving to be another frustrating one for a man who has yet to live up his £89 million ($125m) price tag.
The World Cup winner, who is currently out of action with a thigh injury, has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months, and Nani can see him departing if he doesn't knuckle down and prove his worth.
Read the full story on Goal.
LA Galaxy sign Williams from Blackburn
LA Galaxy have completed the signing of Derrick Williams from Blackburn Rovers.
The 28-year-old Ireland international has signed a two-year deal with an option for another season.
Sands commits to fresh terms at NYFC
Home Growing Up 🗽📶🖊 @Dumbomoving— New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 4, 2021
Barcelona have until May to trigger Mingueza renewal clause
Barcelona have two months left to trigger an option to renew Oscar Mingueza's contract, Sport reports.
The 21-year-old centre-back's current deal expires at the end of the season but the Catalan side have a clause that will allow them to extend it until 2023.
But that option will expire on May 31 and there is growing interest in him, with Betis already said to have reached out to him.
Yaya Toure signs Colorado Rapids deal
Inked 🤝— Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) March 4, 2021
𝕳𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖌𝖗𝖔𝖜𝖓. Welcome to Colorado, Yaya!
Marseille target Inter midfielder Vidal
Marseille are plotting a summer move for Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal.
Calciomercato reports new coach Jorge Sampaoli has asked the Ligue 1 side to reunite him with his former Chile charge.
Ibanez signs new Roma deal
🤝 𝐅𝐔𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄: 𝐒𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐄𝐃 🤝— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 4, 2021
@ibanez41oficial has signed a new long-term contract with the club! 🇧🇷🐺🖊️ #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/ZLd3XCqJoQ
Juve interested in Chelsea's Jorginho
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to Tuttosport.
The Italy international is one of several options being considered by the Bianconeri as they bid to strengthen their ranks in the middle of the park.
Jorginho, who still has two years left to run on his current contract, has scored six goals in 25 games for Chelsea this season.
Philadelphia Union's Gaddis announces retirement
After 9 seasons, @RayGaddis has announced his decision to retire from @MLS.— PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) March 4, 2021
A huge heart, incredible passion, & unwavering loyalty from Club to Community, we’re proud Ray wore our badge for his entire career. Good luck, Ray, & 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪.
📝👉 https://t.co/XIIpYH6iXp pic.twitter.com/zuAPA5vu39
Liverpool still keen on Sporting star Mendes
Liverpool are still keen on Sporting CP star Nuno Mendes, according to O Jogo.
The Reds failed with a €30 million (£26m/$36m) bid for the 18-year-old last summer, but could reignite their interest later this year.
Juventus, Real Madrid and Milan have also been linked with Mendes, who has a €70m (£60m/$84m) release clause in his contract.
Dragusin to commit future to Juventus with new contract
Highly-rated Juventus youngster Radu Dragusin is poised to commit his future to the Serie A champions by signing a new contract, Goal has learned.
The versatile 19-year-old has made four senior appearances for the Bianconeri this season under Andrea Pirlo.
He is considered to still have plenty of potential to unlock, with Juve eager to ensure that they are the ones to benefit from that.
Read the full story on Goal.
Minnesota announce Weah signing
#MNUFC has signed forward Patrick Weah as a Homegrown Player, the second in club history.— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) March 4, 2021
Weah has signed a four-year contract with Minnesota, with a club option for an additional year.https://t.co/C2xR9ZKT9A
Fernandes to get £200k-a-week Man Utd contract (The Sun)
Lucrative deal lined up for Red Devils star
Bruno Fernandes is, according to The Sun, in line to double his money at Manchester United and land a £200,000-a-week contract.
The Portuguese playmaker has only spent a little over 12 months at Old Trafford, but he has already become a talismanic presence and will see that standing rewarded with fresh terms.
Aston Villa to offload Elmohamady
Aston Villa are set to offload Ahmed Elmohamady at the end of the season, reports Football Insider.
The experienced Egyptian will not be offered a new contract, allowing him to go and find another club.
Hope for Man Utd as Koulibaly asking price slashed
Kalidou Koulibaly's asking price at Napoli has, according to Il Mattino, been slashed to around €45 million (£39m/$54m).
Manchester United are among those to have been heavily linked with the Senegal international centre-half, and it could be that a cut-price deal is now on the cards.
Isco mulling over Madrid exit
Real Madrid midfielder Isco is mulling over his options ahead of the summer transfer window, claims AS.
The Spain international playmaker has continued to struggle for game time under Zinedine Zidane this season and could follow fellow outcasts Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez towards the exits.
Pereira to return to Man Utd
Andreas Pereira will return to Manchester United when a season-long loan deal comes to an end, reports the Daily Star, with Lazio reluctant to meet a £21 million ($29m) asking price.
The Brazil international midfielder has been a bit-part player in Italy this season and also faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford as a number of others are ahead of him in the Red Devils’ pecking order.
Ronaldo wants Juventus stay but De Ligt could be forced out
Juventus may be forced to sell Matthijs de Ligt should Cristiano Ronaldo decide to stay with the Serie A club, reports the Daily Mirror via Tuttomercatoweb.
The Portuguese is apparently keen to extend his stay with the Italian side and has no plans to retire, with Juve potentially needing to offload De Ligt if their financial situation gets any worse.
Chelsea eyeing youngster Gourna-Douath
Chelsea are weighing up a move for 17-year-old Saint-Etienne midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath, reports Foot Mercato.
Gourna-Douath is set to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer and has been attracting interest from several clubs including Thomas Tuchel's side, RB Leipzig and AC Milan.
And it's suggested the Frenchman could cost any interested parties as much as €25 million (£22m/$30m).
Varane sale could fund Madrid's Mbappe move
Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane, which would help the Liga club fund a move for Kylian Mbappe, claims the Daily Star.
Real risk losing Varane on a free transfer, with the France international contracted to the Bernabeu until 2022.
And, should they decide to sell in the summer for a big fee, they would likely be able to then make a costly move for Mbappe, beating Liverpool to his signature.
Watford sign Carlos Sanchez
✍️ We are pleased to announce the signing of experienced Colombia international @carlossanchez6.— Watford Football Club 💙 (@WatfordFC) March 4, 2021
Welcome to the family, Carlos 🇨🇴 @_AFEX
Joan Laporta vows to lure Aguero to Barcelona (Daily Mail)
Presidential candidate apparently keen on Man City star
Joan Laporta has claimed that he'll try to sign Sergio Aguero should he get elected as Barcelona president on Sunday, the Daily Mail claims.
The Manchester City striker could move to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer, with Laporta seemingly confident of landing him to play alongside his international team-mate Lionel Messi.
Arsenal tracking Ibrahima Konate (Evening Standard)
Gunners eyeing move for RB Leipzig star
Ibrahima Konate has emerged as a top transfer target for a number of European clubs including Arsenal, reports Evening Standard.
Mikel Arteta offloaded a number of defenders in the January transfer window and with David Luiz's contract up this summer, the Gunners are apparently looking to bring in another centre-back.
Young dreaming of return to Watford
Ashley Young wants to return to his roots this summer and take in a second stint with Watford, reports The Mirror.
The former Aston Villa and Manchester United star is currently with Serie A giants Inter, but will be freed to head back to England at the end of the season and link up with the Hornets.
Mendy wanted by PSG
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, claims The Sun.
The France international has struggled with injuries during his time in England and may be given an opportunity to head home this summer.
Man City looking at Locatelli again
Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is back in Manchester City's sights, claims Fabrizio Romano.
Roberto Mancini was said to be keen on the 23-year-old in the past, with Pep Guardiola ready to rekindle that interest.
Arsenal keen on Andre Silva
In-form Eintracht Frankfurt striker Andre Silve is registering on Arsenal's radar, reports Calciomercato.
The Gunners are open to offers for Alexandre Lacazette this summer and will look to bring in a suitable replacement if the Frenchman moves on.
Phillips ‘disappointed’ to be at Liverpool before big break
Nat Phillips admits he was feeling “disappointed” with life at Liverpool before an unexpected break came his way, with the defender seeing a loan move to the Championship blocked in the summer.
“At the end of pre-season, it looked like I was on my way out and going elsewhere to get some games and start my career, and carry on off the back of my loan spell last season,” Phillips, who spent the 2019-20 campaign in Germany with Stuttgart, told Sky Sports.
“I was a bit disappointed because I was looking forward to going and playing football and just kick-starting my career, but obviously things changed, and I don't think anybody could have seen what was coming, and it was like a typical example of how bizarre football can be sometimes.
“I think it was within a month I was making my debut.”
PL clubs would sign Abraham 'in a heartbeat'
Premier League rivals would sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham "in a heartbeat" if he were made available, Trevor Sinclair has told talkSPORT.
The 23-year-old has been in and out of the side under Thomas Tuchel, and was subbed off in recent starts against Burnley and Southampton, amid reports he is considering his Stamford Bridge future.
Sinclair said:
“I’m a huge fan. He’s a threat with his pace in behind, his link-up play is excellent. If you look at some of the top sies in the Premier League, I think so many take him.
“I think Man City take him, Arsenal would take him, Leicester City would take him, West Ham would take him. He’s so undervalued. They would have him in a heartbeat."
Celtic 'want O'Neill as manager'
Celtic want Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill to be their new manager, 90Min reports.
Former Northern Ireland manager O'Neill was considered by the Scottish champions in 2016, but turned them down due to his national team commitments. Brendan Rodgers took the job instead.
O'Neill has an impressive track record, having guided Northern Ireland to Euro 2016 before leaving for Stoke, where he saved them from relegation last year before pushing for the play-offs this campaign.
Man Utd and Chelsea 'undeterred in Haaland chase' (Evening Standard)
Borussia Dortmund expect the striker to stay however the Premier League giants are still in the hunt
Manchester United and Chelsea are still pursuing Erling Haaland despite Borussia Dortmund saying they expect the striker to stay, according to Evening Standard.
Dortmund coach Sebastian Kehl said that they are planning for next season with Haaland in mind, however a reported buy-out clause of £65 millionb could take the matter out of their hands.
Man Utd are long term admirers of Haaland, having tried to sign him before he went to Dortmund, while Chelsea want him to spearhead their attack amid Timo Werner's struggle for goals.
'Rangers must accept Kamara bids'
Rangers must accept good offers for key midfielder Glen Kamara in order to stave off the financial threat of coronavirus, says Noel Whelan.
Whelan told Football Insider: "He’s one that Steven Gerrard wants to tie down to a new contract and rightly so, but the way this season’s been in terms of Covid, bills, the running of the club, maybe one player has to leave to cover those losses.
“Maybe that’s a realisation that they need to get £10-15m in the bank to make up for the money they’ve lost. They might just have to sacrifice one player."
Malmo unveil winger Birmancevic
✍️ Välkommen till Malmö FF, Veljko Birmančević!#Veljkommen— Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) March 3, 2021
USL goalkeeper Mizell heads to New York
New York City FC have signed USL goalkeeper Cody Mizell for an undisclosed fee, writes The Athletic.
Mizell has spent the past few years in net for New Mexico United.
Favre-to-Lyon rumour gains buzz
Sacked Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre might find a nice landing spot if a report from 10Sport linking him to the Lyon job is accurate.
Lyon currently employ Rudi Garcia but have not yet extended his contract, which expires after the season.
Arsenal could recruit Lamptey as Bellerin replacement
Amid reports Arsenal are set to move on from full-back Hector Bellerin, journalist Fabrizio Romano says on the Here We Go podcast that the Gunners see Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey as a logical replacement for him.
Lamptey, 20, has made 11 Premier League starts this year and is a product of Chelsea's well-regarded youth system.
Klopp admits transfer concern
Jurgen Klopp has warned of the transfer consequences a finish outside the top four would inflict, both in terms of recruitment and financial capabilities.
Rapids sign Yapi to homegrown deal
The Colorado Rapids announced on their club website that they've signed 16-year-old forward Darren Yapi to a homegrown player contract.
Yapi has become the youngest-ever signing for the Rapids.
“Darren’s ability and quality has been evident throughout his time in our academy,” said Rapids general manager Padraig Smith.
“He’s worked hard to earn his first pro contract and is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential. He possesses all the necessary qualities to reach the very top of the game and we’re excited to see Darren’s continued growth at the club.”
Aouar still on Juve radar
Juventus continue to show interest in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, reports Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old has been major reason for Lyon's strong performance this season, scoring five goals in Ligue 1.
Valencia could sell Guedes to cut costs
Valencia owner Peter Lim is considering selling attacker Goncalo Guedes this summer in a cost-cutting move, writes Superdeporte.
The 24-year-old joined from PSG in 2018, and has scored one goal in 18 Liga matches this season.
Sabitzer cools RB Leipzig exit rumours
RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer told Sport Bild he feels good at his current club and isn't eager to chase higher wages elsewhere.
Sabitzer said that as long as he feels he can contend for trophies, he has little reason to leave.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move elsewhere, with the Premier League included among floated destinations.
Chelsea eye move for Tchouameni (ESPN)
The midfielder made his first Ligue 1 start at 18 years old
Chelsea are very interested in signing 21-year-old defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco, according to ESPN.
The French international has made 26 league starts for Monaco this campaign, helping the club contend for the Ligue 1 title.
Tchouameni has flashed elite ball-winning skills, ranking in the 98th percentile for tackles at his position and 93rd percentile for interceptions among 'big five' leagues over the past year.