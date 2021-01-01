Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal targeting RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate

Nat Phillips admits he was feeling “disappointed” with life at Liverpool before an unexpected break came his way, with the defender seeing a loan move to the Championship blocked in the summer.

“At the end of pre-season, it looked like I was on my way out and going elsewhere to get some games and start my career, and carry on off the back of my loan spell last season,” Phillips, who spent the 2019-20 campaign in Germany with Stuttgart, told Sky Sports.

“I was a bit disappointed because I was looking forward to going and playing football and just kick-starting my career, but obviously things changed, and I don't think anybody could have seen what was coming, and it was like a typical example of how bizarre football can be sometimes.

“I think it was within a month I was making my debut.”