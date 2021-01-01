Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City reverse course on Fernandinho

Mundo Deportivo claims three players have been identified by Barcelona as possible additions to fill in when Sergio Busquets eventually winds down his career at Camp Nou.

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) and Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) are the midfielders named in the report.

Busquets, 32, remains a regular in the Barcelona lineup having passed the 30 La Liga appearance threshold for the 10th straight season. But the Blaugranes are transitioning into a new era - one that eventually won't include Lionel Messi either - and they could accordingly try to be more forward-thinking about their squad than they have in past years.