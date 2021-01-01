Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City reverse course on Fernandinho

Liverpool offered Umtiti for just £6m (Anfield Central)
Barca looking to part with defender
Liverpool have, according to Anfield Central, been offered the chance to sign Samuel Umtiti for just £6 million ($8m).
Barcelona are looking to move the World Cup-winning defender on this summer, with Premier League heavyweights sounded out about a cut-price deal.
Mundo Deportivo claims three players have been identified by Barcelona as possible additions to fill in when Sergio Busquets eventually winds down his career at Camp Nou.
Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) and Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) are the midfielders named in the report.
Busquets, 32, remains a regular in the Barcelona lineup having passed the 30 La Liga appearance threshold for the 10th straight season. But the Blaugranes are transitioning into a new era - one that eventually won't include Lionel Messi either - and they could accordingly try to be more forward-thinking about their squad than they have in past years.
LAFC make series of temporary loans
📝 #LAFC loans Bryce Duke, Raheem Edwards, Tony Leone, Danny Musovski, Alvaro Quezada, Christian Torres, Tomas Romero, and Cal Jennings to @lvlightsfc for today's match against @LAGalaxyII.— LAFC (@LAFC) May 5, 2021
Union Berlin target Nubel
Union Berlin will target Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who has been unhappy with his lack of match time, according to Bild.
There have been discussions about a two-year loan move for the 24-year-old German, who made 44 league starts at Schalke before joining his current club.
Spurs could trigger Gulacsi release clause
Tottenham have started to think about life after Hugo Lloris, with RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi seen as an affordable, experienced replacement, writes Bild.
Gulacsi, 30, has a €13 million (£11m/$16m) release clause in his contract - a relative bargain should he prove himself a quality Premier League starter.
Moultrie sues NWSL for right to play
Teenage phenom Olivia Moultrie has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the National Women's Soccer League alleging the league is illegally preventing her from playing.
Her case could lead to a landmark decision for the future of prospects wishing to enter the league before college.
Fulham seek scouting director
Fulham are looking for a director of scouting to complement their data-driven approach to player recruitment, reports The Athletic.
The new hire will work in tandem with executive Tony Khan, whose focus is on statistics and analytics. Khan will hold a final veto on all player acquisitions.
Cameron headed for U.S. return
🇺🇸 #QPR captain 𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗻 will return to his native America this summer.— QPR FC (@QPR) May 5, 2021
Chelsea rejected two Kante offers
Chelsea turned away two transfer offers for N’Golo Kante last summer worth more than £43 million (€50m/$60m), says Fabrizio Romano, with the board seeing no reason to sell one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.
Kante was named man of the match for Chelsea's Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.
Roberts agrees to Liverpool extension
As one campaign finishes, another challenge starts! Lots of lessons learnt from 20/21 season, thank you to our fans. We CANNOT WAIT to have you back!🔴— Rhiannon Roberts (@RazzaRoberts) May 5, 2021
Delighted to commit my future to Liverpool Football Club. I’m committed to getting the Club back into WSL where it belongs🔴👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/tq8cSRqok1
Man City change mind on Fernandinho (Daily Mail)
The veteran midfielder might not leave the club after all
Manchester City may reverse course from their plan to let Fernandinho leave, with the club now considering him too essential in the dressing room, according to the Daily Mail.
The Brazilian started in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg vs Paris Saint-Germain and demonstrated he can also still be of use on the pitch with his performance in a winning effort.
Fernandinho reportedly could also be convinced to stick at Manchester City after retirement as a staffer, where his leadership could continue to have an impact on young players.