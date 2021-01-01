Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid

Real to win race for Haaland in 2022 (AS)
Blancos outline transfer plan
Real Madrid are likely to win the race for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but they will wait until 2022 to sign him - according to AS.
The Blancos are going to focus all their efforts on landing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer, with Haaland happy to stay at Dortmund for one more year.
BVB will be willing to sanction Haaland's move to Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with the La Liga giants planning to partner him with Mbappe upfront.
Sandro & Emerson swap deal mooted at Juventus
A swap deal involving Alex Sandro and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri has been mooted at Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
Juve are hoping to sell Sandro for around £25 million ($35m), but the Blues are willing to include Emerson in any possible deal to reduce that price.
Sandro has only started 16 Serie A games for Juve so far this term, but his contract is due to run until 2023.
Campbell keen on England U-21 job
Sol Campbell has applied for the England Under-21 manager position, reports The Sun.
The 46-year-old has previously managed Macclesfield and Southend, and is hoping to take over from the departing Aidy Boothroyd.
Western Utd extend Pierias
21-year-old Dylan Pierias has re-signed with @wufcofficial until the end of the 2022/23 #ALeague season ✍️#WUFC pic.twitter.com/3KcQWKRcNB— A-League (@ALeague) May 4, 2021
Chelsea could sign Sancho and Lukaku (Sunday World)
The dynamic pair would give Thomas Tuchel even more attacking firepower next year
Chelsea have made Jadon Sancho their top priority but could also re-sign Romelu Lukaku, reports the Sunday World.
Sancho (Dortmund) and Lukaku (Inter) have undoubtedly been instrumental to their respective sides this season, but the Blues' crowded attack means their entry would come at the cost of playing time for other players they have heavily invested in such as Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.
West Brom to demand £20m for Johnstone
West Brom will demand £20 million ($28m) for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports The Telegraph.
With the Baggies set to be relegated, the 28-year-old will likely have many Premier League suitors after his strong performances this season.
Man Utd target Heaton as backup GK
Manchester United may target Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton if David de Gea leaves, reports the Daily Star.
United could be ready to let De Gea depart this summer as Dean Henderson makes a case to be the permanent starter.
Former United goalkeeper Heaton could be brought in, though he hasn't made a Premier League appearance in more than a year.
Red Stars announce expanded ownership group
Chicago Red Stars Announce Expanded Ownership Group— Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) May 4, 2021
FULL STORY: https://t.co/DGuYf7ofiU #MKOT #WhyIBelieve pic.twitter.com/v5TT1Knof6
Farias catches eye of Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid are interested in 18-year-old Colon midfielder Facundo Farias, claims AS.
He has a €10 million (£9m/$12m) release clause that could be triggered in a few months, with Diego Simeone said to be "seduced" by the player.
Leeds target Lang
Leeds United will target Club Brugge forward Noa Lang this summer, writes The Telegraph.
The 21-year-old winger played at Ajax before moving to Belgium and has vaulted into the long-term Netherlands national team picture with 21 goal contributions this season.
Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid (The Sun)
The Glazers have given the green light for the big-money move
Manchester United are plotting a £90 million ($125m) bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to The Sun, with ownership wanting to appease fans after the Super League fiasco.
Kane is said to be interested in such a move, particularly as Spurs appear set to miss out on Champions League football next season.
Hibernian confirm Mackay agreement
🤝 Hibernian FC can confirm that we have agreed terms with @ICTFC for the transfer of Daniel Mackay.— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) May 4, 2021
📝 The 20-year-old's move to Easter Road is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours subject to a medical.
👇 Read more on our website.
Vinicius to leave Tottenham (Sky Sports)
The Brazilian is set for a return to Benfica with his loan option unlikely to be picked up
Amid reports Harry Kane could force a summer move, Tottenham now appear likely to lose other attacking players, with Sky Sports reporting that on-loan forward Carlos Vinicius will head back to Benfica in the coming window.
Vinicius has managed just one Premier League goal this year, although his Europa League return of six goals and three assists was useful for Spurs.
Tottenham would reportedly need to pay £36 million (€42m/$50) to keep the 26-year-old on a permanent basis - a fee they are apparently unwilling to consider.