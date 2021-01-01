Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid

Real to win race for Haaland in 2022 (AS)

2021-05-05T07:00:00Z

Blancos outline transfer plan

Real Madrid are likely to win the race for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but they will wait until 2022 to sign him - according to AS.

The Blancos are going to focus all their efforts on landing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer, with Haaland happy to stay at Dortmund for one more year.

BVB will be willing to sanction Haaland's move to Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with the La Liga giants planning to partner him with Mbappe upfront.

Sandro & Emerson swap deal mooted at Juventus

2021-05-05T06:30:00Z

A swap deal involving Alex Sandro and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri has been mooted at Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.

Juve are hoping to sell Sandro for around £25 million ($35m), but the Blues are willing to include Emerson in any possible deal to reduce that price.

Sandro has only started 16 Serie A games for Juve so far this term, but his contract is due to run until 2023.

Campbell keen on England U-21 job

2021-05-05T04:30:16Z

Sol Campbell has applied for the England Under-21 manager position, reports The Sun.

The 46-year-old has previously managed Macclesfield and Southend, and is hoping to take over from the departing Aidy Boothroyd. 

Chelsea could sign Sancho and Lukaku (Sunday World)

2021-05-05T02:30:00Z

The dynamic pair would give Thomas Tuchel even more attacking firepower next year

Chelsea have made Jadon Sancho their top priority but could also re-sign Romelu Lukaku, reports the Sunday World.

Sancho (Dortmund) and Lukaku (Inter) have undoubtedly been instrumental to their respective sides this season, but the Blues' crowded attack means their entry would come at the cost of playing time for other players they have heavily invested in such as Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.

West Brom to demand £20m for Johnstone

2021-05-05T01:30:24Z

West Brom will demand £20 million ($28m) for goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports The Telegraph.

With the Baggies set to be relegated, the 28-year-old will likely have many Premier League suitors after his strong performances this season.

Man Utd target Heaton as backup GK

2021-05-05T00:30:50Z

Manchester United may target Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton if David de Gea leaves, reports the Daily Star.

United could be ready to let De Gea depart this summer as Dean Henderson makes a case to be the permanent starter.

Former United goalkeeper Heaton could be brought in, though he hasn't made a Premier League appearance in more than a year.

Farias catches eye of Atletico Madrid

2021-05-04T22:50:00Z

Atletico Madrid are interested in 18-year-old Colon midfielder Facundo Farias, claims AS.

He has a €10 million (£9m/$12m) release clause that could be triggered in a few months, with Diego Simeone said to be "seduced" by the player.

Leeds target Lang

2021-05-04T22:35:00Z

Leeds United will target Club Brugge forward Noa Lang this summer, writes The Telegraph.

The 21-year-old winger played at Ajax before moving to Belgium and has vaulted into the long-term Netherlands national team picture with 21 goal contributions this season.

Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid (The Sun)

2021-05-04T22:25:00Z

The Glazers have given the green light for the big-money move

Manchester United are plotting a £90 million ($125m) bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to The Sun, with ownership wanting to appease fans after the Super League fiasco.

Kane is said to be interested in such a move, particularly as Spurs appear set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Hibernian confirm Mackay agreement

2021-05-04T22:10:00Z

Vinicius to leave Tottenham (Sky Sports)

2021-05-04T22:00:00Z

The Brazilian is set for a return to Benfica with his loan option unlikely to be picked up

Amid reports Harry Kane could force a summer move, Tottenham now appear likely to lose other attacking players, with Sky Sports reporting that on-loan forward Carlos Vinicius will head back to Benfica in the coming window. 

Vinicius has managed just one Premier League goal this year, although his Europa League return of six goals and three assists was useful for Spurs.

Tottenham would reportedly need to pay £36 million (€42m/$50) to keep the 26-year-old on a permanent basis - a fee they are apparently unwilling to consider.