Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot £90m Kane bid

Blancos outline transfer plan

Real Madrid are likely to win the race for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but they will wait until 2022 to sign him - according to AS.

The Blancos are going to focus all their efforts on landing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer, with Haaland happy to stay at Dortmund for one more year.

BVB will be willing to sanction Haaland's move to Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with the La Liga giants planning to partner him with Mbappe upfront.