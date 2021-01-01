Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid still targeting Rudiger

Real Madrid still targeting Rudiger
Real Madrid have not give up hope of signing Antonio Rudiger this summer, reports AS.
Rudiger's contract with Chelsea ends after this season, opening the door for another club to sign him on a free transfer.
Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan, but it would take a salary of around €12 million (£10m/$14m) per year to convince him to sign.
Vela hoping to stay at LAFC
Carlos Vela says he'd like to stay at LAFC as he nears the end of his contract.
“Yes, I am happy here," Vela said at a press conference on Friday. "I have a lot of affection for the club, for the fans, for everyone, but it is not just my decision.
"In football,both parties have to agree to want to continue, to reach an agreement on how the conditions are going to be and, if we are all happy, we will continue, but each one will take their own path and wish each other the best, it's that simple."
Chelsea's Kounde transfer plan may be changed by Chalobah form
Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Trevoh Chalobah’s emergence could see Chelsea slow down their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.
The Blues were heavily linked to Kounde this summer, but Chalobah's rise could convince the club not to push for a new defender.
Benitez: Everton may not be able to spend in January
Everton manager Rafa Benitez says his side may not have funds to spend in January, despite the club's need for reinforcements.
"I had a conversation with Marcel [Brands, Everton's sporting director], and he was explaining, not exactly, but more or less the idea," said Benitez. "I think we still have some time to consider what we have to do.
"When you go there and sit down and prepare your plan it may change depending on injuries, depending on the performances of players. I feel that in this case, when we talk about the owner who is someone who has spent £400 million in the last years then we cannot blame him for that.
"But, at the same time, it is a pity that we couldn't spend the money this year because of the financial fair play years. We have to be creative and think about how to manage the situation in the best way possible and be sure that in January we can be stronger."
Shevchenko set for Genoa
Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchebko is set to be named manager of Genoa, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The former forward most recently managed his country's national team for five years, including at the Euros this past summer.
Genoa currently sit 15th in Serie A, just one point out of the relegation zone.
Juventus set to pursue January deal for Witsel
Juventus are ready to make a move for Axel Witsel in January, reports Bild.
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is one of the club's highest earners, and the German side could be convinced to get him off the wage bill.
Witsel's deal is also set to expire in 2022, meaning Dortmund would risk losing him for free if they held onto him too long.
PSG and Bayern eye Brozovic
The race to sign Marcelo Brozovic is heating up.
According to CalcioMercato, both PSG and Bayern Munich are eyeing a move for the Inter midfielder.
Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Brozovic in recent days.