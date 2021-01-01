Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona eye Portugal star Sanches

Barcelona eye Lille star Sanches
Barcelona want to sign Renato Sanches from Lille, Le10Sport reports.
Barca's financial situation is likely to prevent a deal taking place, while Tottenham are also interested in the Portugal international.
Arsenal have also been linked with Sanches but are prioritising other targets.
Barca set for goalkeeping changes
Barcelona are ready to make change in goal, Mundo Deportivo reports.
Their perilous financial situation means that they are ready to offload Neto, with Valladolid's Jordi Masip and Levante's Aitor players they are monitoring instead.
Barcelona set to sign PSG youngster
Barcelona are set to sign Kays Ruiz-Atil from Paris Saint-Germain. RAC1 reports.
Ruiz-Atil previous spent time in La Masia, so is known to the Catalan side.
Sampdoria name asking price for Euros hero Damsgaard
Sampdoria have slapped an asking price of up to €50 million (£42m/$59m) for Mikkel Damsgaard.
Tuttosport reports that the Denmark Euro 2020 hero is wanted by Real Madrid
Madrid quoted €60m for Merino
Real Madrid have been told they will have to pay €60 million (£51m/$71m) if they wish to sign Mikel Merino, according to OK Diario.
Carlo Ancelotti has made a midfield enforcer his priority and sees the Real Sociedad player as being one who fits the bill.