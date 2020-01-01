Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca banned from signing Wijnaldum

Oxlade-Chamberlain a target for Wolves
Kamara moves to Minnesota
We get: @keikamara— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) September 19, 2020
Colorado gets: 2022 2nd MLS SuperDraft and $150,000 in 2021 GAM
More » https://t.co/yIG2B2361z pic.twitter.com/H5aYjEcSGZ
Leeds plan Daniel James approach
Leeds United are considering a fresh attempt to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to the Sun.
James, who almost moved to Elland Road at the start of 2019, has dropped down the pecking order at United and could be available on a loan move.
Lampard: Werner helped Chelsea sign Havertz
Frank Lampard has revealed signing fellow Germany international Timo Werner helped him in his bid to sign the high-coveted Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in a £70 million ($89m) deal.
Chelsea sought the opinion of Werner, who came in from RB Leipzig through his £47.5m ($61m) release clause over two months earlier, which helped kickstart a summer transfer spend of around £200m ($252m) on five significant signings.
Indeed, having introduced Werner into the squad to train, Lampard had a player he could use to give him feedback on what would be a major deal for the club. After a long round of talks, Chelsea finally got their man and Lampard appreciated the input of his new striker.
Man Utd looking to sell Romero
Manchester United are hoping to sell back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero, claims the Sun.
The Argentine reacted badly to being overlooked for the club's Europa League defeat to Sevilla and at 33 is keen to find a new club.
'Man Utd need a new centre-back more than Sancho'
Gary Neville has warned Manchester United they need a new centre-back more than they need Jadon Sancho after a horror show in their opening Premier League game.
The former United captain said the current side stand no chance of winning the Premier League with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the heart of their defence.
His brutal verdict was delivered as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Barca banned from signing Wijnaldum
La Liga salary rules preclude further transfers
Barcelona's hopes of landing stars like Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are set to be quashed by La Liga, claims the Mirror.
The club's financial woes mean they must sell before moving for the Netherlands pair or any other talent due to the league's salary restrictions.