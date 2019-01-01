Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd told Havertz's asking price

'I want a coach like this' - Lukaku hails rapport with Conte
Romelu Lukaku hailed his relationship with head coach Antonio Conte after scoring in Inter's 2-0 derby victory over city rivals AC Milan.
The former Manchester United striker discussed the extra motivation he has been given by Conte, who has guided Inter to four consecutive victories in Serie A.
No way Pogba is leaving, says Solskjaer
Paul Pogba will not be leaving Manchester United even if Real Madrid rekindle their interest when the transfer window reopens, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Pogba was reportedly a top target for Madrid and their French coach Zinedine Zidane prior to the new campaign, but they failed to land the World Cup winner.
Madrid have since made a stumbling start to the new campaign, while president Florentino Perez has hinted they could return for Pogba in January.
Man Utd's Haaland bid could be thwarted by Raiola
Manchester United fear that their efforts to sign Norway wonderkid Erling Braut Haaland may prove fruitless due to agent Mino Raiola, claims the Sun.
Haaland, 19, smashed a hat-trick for RB Salzburg to lead the Austrians to a 6-2 thrashing of Genk in the Champions League midweek.
That promise has caught the eye of United; but the club's fractious relationship with Raiola over Paul Pogba could pose problems as the agent is advising Haaland on his future.
Arsenal eyeing return for PSV's Malen
Arsenal are keen to resign PSV wonderkid Donyell Malen, claims the Mirror.
Malen was released by the Gunners for a fee of just £500,000 two years ago after failing to make an impact in north London.
But with a reported 45 clubs tracking the 20-year-old's progress, they may have to pay up to £50 million ($62m) in order to take him back to the Emirates.
Man Utd told Havertz's asking price
Man City & Liverpool among host of other suitors
Manchester United will have to pay out close to a nine-figure transfer fee to seal the signature of Kai Havertz, reports the Express.
The Red Devils have been told by Leverkusen that their 20-year-old sensation's asking price is £90 million ($112m).
Havertz has also attracted attention from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City thanks to his impressive performances in the Bundesliga.