Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rudiger in talks with Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich

Lille want €60m for Newcastle target Botman (Sky Sports)
Magpies determined to land defender in January
Lille are demanding €60 million for Newcastle target Sven Botman, Sky Sports reports.
The defender is the Magpies’ top target for the January transfer window but the French side are not letting him go cheap.
Rudiger in talks with Real Madrid, PSG & Bayern Munich (Sky Sports)
Chelsea defender is free to negotiate with other teams before contract expires
Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all started contract talks with Antonio Rudiger, according to Sky Sports.
The Chelsea defender can negotiate with other teams before he is free to leave the Stamford Bridge side when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
The European giants have all been chasing the Germany international in recent months and are making their move to lure him away from the Premier League.
Arsenal urge clubs to sign Aubameyang
Arsenal have reached out to several top teams in Europe to urge them to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, The Daily Mail reports.
The Premier League side hope to offload the Gabon international this month after he was dropped from the team and stripped of the captaincy.
Simeone wants Azpilicueta to replace Trippier at Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid will move for Cesar Azpilicueta to replace Kieran Trippier if the full-back leaves Spain in the January transfer window.
Trippier is said to want to leave Madrid this month, with Newcastle said to be trying to sign him.
AS reports that Azpiliceuta is Diego Simeone’s favourite option to take Trippier’s place and the club hope they can talk Chelsea into selling him before they lose him for free in the summer.
West Ham to make another Lingard bid
West Ham are not giving up on signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United in January.
Express reports the Hammers are ready to put forward another bid to land the England international, who has hardly featured for United this season.