Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to challenge Arsenal for Adeyemi signing

Guardiola says no guarantees over 'exceptional' Ten Hag
Pep Guardiola has warned that there is no guarantee that Erik ten Hag will succeed as Manchester United manager.
The Manchester City boss has hailed the Dutchman as "exceptional" for what he has done during his career, with the pair having worked together at Bayern Munich.
But Guardiola stresses that previous examples of coaches who have failed to get going at Old Trafford prove there is no certainty Ten Hag will fare any better.
Man City to beat Barca & Arsenal to Ghana teen
Manchester City will win the race to land a Ghanaian teenager for £800,000, says the Daily Mail.
Arsenal and Barcelona have also been tracking defender 18-year-old Henry Oware of Ghanaian side West Africa Football Academy, but City are set to complete his signing before loaning him out to French team Troyes.
Dortmund give up on Zagadou talks
Borussia Dortmund have given up on convincing Dan-Axel Zagadou to sign a new contract, claims Sport1.
Zagadou's contract is up at the end of the season but the club have decided to put an end to negotiations over an extension.
Real Madrid to challenge Arsenal to Adeyemi signing (El Nacional)
Real Madrid fancy their chances of landing Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg.
Borussia Dortmund have been turned off by Salzburg's €45 million demands for Adeyemi, paving the way for other teams to move in.
El Nacional claims Madrid are ready to move in for him as they are willing to match that price, but they face competition from Arsenal and RB Leipzig.
Napoli & Fiorentina in for Berardi
Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi could be on the move this summer, according to Calciomercato.
The attacker is currently being tracked by Fiorentina and Napoli, who are both eager to make a move for him, but AC Milan are also still in the picture.