Leeds are interested in signing Barcelona teenager Ilias Akhomach on a free transfer.
ESPN report Barca have been unable to reach agreement on a contract extension with the teenager and could lose the promising youngster to the Premier League side.
Leeds United will try and sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea in the summer, according to the Daily Express.
Former boss Jesse Marsch wanted the midfielder in January, but the Whites could reignite their interest despite the American's subsequent departure.
Club Brugge fans are calling for manager Scott Parker to be sacked from his role as manager after less than two months in charge.
The Sun report that supporters have been venting their frustrations after seeing Parker manage just one win from his first nine games.
Paris Saint-Germain are keen to bring Thomas Tuchel back to the club for a second spell in charge, according to the Evening Standard.
The Ligue 1 champions are fed up with Christophe Galtier and are planning to sound out Tuchel and offer him a second chance at the Parc des Princes.
Neymar has no interest in leaving Paris Saint-Germain before his contract expires in 2027, according to L'Equipe.
The Brazilian is currently focused on returning to full fitness in time to face Bayern in the Champions League but also sees his long-term future in the French capital.