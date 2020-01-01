Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG ready to launch fresh Alli bid

French champions not giving up on England midfielder

are ready to launch a fresh loan bid for midfielder Dele Alli - according to The Telegraph.

Spurs have already rejected a £3 million loan offer from the French champions, but they are planning to test the Premier League club's resolve again before the transfer deadline.

Alli has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho at the start of the 2020-21 season.